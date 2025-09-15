Bozeman Solves Pickleball Noise Challenge with Help from SLN/CR

Bozeman is the hero in this story — they made the choice to act. Together, we’ve proven that pickleball and peaceful neighborhoods can absolutely coexist.” — Brett Cooper, CSO of SLN/CR Panels, LLC

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pickleball’s explosive growth has brought joy to millions — but also sparked thousands of neighborhood noise complaints. At Bozeman’s Bogert Park, those complaints reached a boiling point, threatening programs and community relations. Rather than retreat, Bozeman stepped up as a leader. In 2025, the city partnered with SLN/CR Panels, LLC to install its patent-pending NanoBaffle™ acoustic system.An independent sound study conducted by James Black, acoustical engineer and lecturer at Montana State University, confirmed what residents quickly noticed: the system works.● Average noise (LAeq) dropped by more than 10 dB — effectively cutting perceived loudness in half.● Peak impact noise (LAFmax) dropped by nearly 20 dB, reducing the disruptive pickleball “pop” by more than 70%.“This project demonstrates Bozeman’s commitment to protecting quality of life while supporting one of America’s fastest-growing sports,” said Jaime Saitta, Parks and Recreation Department. “The SLN/CR panels gave us the tool we needed to take control of a tough issue — and the results are proof that it works.”Bozeman’s decisive action transformed one of its noisiest courts into a model of balance between recreation and neighborhood peace.“Bozeman is the hero in this story — they made the choice to act,” said Brett Cooper, CSO of SLN/CR Panels, LLC. “We simply provided the tools. Together, we’ve proven that pickleball and peaceful neighborhoods can absolutely coexist.”With pickleball programs under pressure nationwide, Bozeman’s success shows there is now a clear path forward.SLN/CR: Pioneering Solutions for Community NoiseSLN/CR Panels, LLC is a leader in developing high-performance acoustic solutions, leveraging proprietary nanotechnology to reduce disruptive noise in recreational and commercial spaces. The company’s innovative NanoBaffle™ system is the first product specifically designed to absorb the unique high-frequency sound signature of pickleball. SLN/CR’s success in Bozeman is the latest in a series of effective installations, including projects in San Francisco, Sarasota, Miami, Denver, Dallas and Kansas City.The company's commitment to advancing the sport's community relations is further solidified by its official partnership with USA Pickleball, the sport's national governing body. This collaboration allows SLN/CR to work directly with the organization to promote and implement noise mitigation strategies, ensuring a more positive and sustainable future for pickleball. SLN/CR’s pioneering work has also been recognized in research presented to the Acoustical Society of America (ASA) and the International Institute of Noise Control Engineers (INCE).Download the full Bozeman Case Study — complete with independent sound data and city insights — at www.slncr.com/bozeman . Learn how SLN/CR’s NanoBaffle™ transformed one of Montana’s busiest pickleball courts into a model for balancing recreation and neighborhood peace."About SLN/CR Panels, LLC SLN/CR Panels, LLC is a Kansas City-based manufacturer of advanced sound absorption solutions. The company's patent-pending technology, utilizing proprietary nanotechnology, is engineered to convert sound energy into heat, effectively mitigating high-frequency noise. SLN/CR is dedicated to creating innovative, customizable, and sustainable products that foster harmony between growing communities and the recreational activities they love.

