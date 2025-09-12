New Expansion Project Kicks Off in Orchard Park

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Eaton broke ground on an $18.5 million expansion project in Orchard Park, adding 100 new jobs to its existing 450-employee workforce. The construction of a 50,000-square-foot building in Erie County will create new jobs and increase Eaton’s manufacturing footprint by 40 percent to enable increased production capacity to serve growing demand by military, commercial aerospace and space customers. The new space, located in the Krog Industrial Center, will increase the company’s assembly, test, and warehouse space, while also bringing its shipping, receiving, warehouse and stocking functions under one roof.

“New York is committed to helping companies like Eaton invest in Western New York and create quality manufacturing jobs,” Governor Hochul said. “This latest expansion by Eaton will create new, good-paying jobs and is evidence of New York’s extraordinary workforce, thriving manufacturing sector and the role both play in strengthening our economy and national security.”

Eaton’s Aerospace Group Mission Systems Actuation General Manager Mike Nero said, “The expansion in Orchard Park will allow us to keep up with the military’s growing demand on key defense programs. By significantly increasing our production capacity, we can now provide actuation technology currently used exclusively by the U.S. Air Force to the U.S. Navy as well. Our investment in Orchard Park will ensure the site can serve defense, space and commercial aerospace customers well into the future.”

Empire State Development is providing up to $2 million to Eaton through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit program to assist with the planned expansion. Erie County Industrial Development Agency approved $434,348 in future property tax savings over ten years and $875,000 in sales tax savings on project-related purchases for this expansion.

In Orchard Park, Eaton manufactures oxygen, actuation and other mission-ready technologies that support commercial aircraft, defense and space customers. The site employs approximately 450 people including manufacturing, support functions and site and division leaders.

The initial construction project is expected to be completed by July 2026, with additional investment in machinery and equipment to follow as the facility ramps up for production.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “ESD is growing New York State’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem thanks to forward-looking companies like Eaton. It will create 100 new jobs in Orchard Park to support the mission-critical technology, which is a huge win for the regional economy. We congratulate Eaton on its success in Western New York.”

Erie County Industrial Development Agency (ECIDA) President and CEO John Cappellino said, “Eaton Mission systems is one of Western New York’s most important employers, investing more than $47 million each year in annual payroll locally. In April the ECIDA Board approved $434,348 in future property tax savings over ten years and $875,000 in sales tax savings on project-related purchases for this expansion, creating and preserving hundreds of jobs in Erie County.”

State Senator Patrick M. Gallivan said, “Eaton’s decision to expand its operations in Orchard Park is good news for Western New York, sending a positive message about the strength of the local manufacturing sector and the quality of our workforce. The company’s investment, combined with financial support from the state and Erie County, will help create new jobs and ensure Eaton will continue to serve its customers for many years to come. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

Assemblymember Patrick Burke said, “I’m pleased to see continued investment and job growth taking root in Orchard Park. This expansion underscores our community’s strong foundation and promise for the future, and I appreciate Eaton’s commitment to our prosperity.”

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. They make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. They are guided by their commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, Eaton is helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of its stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com or follow Eaton on LinkedIn.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York’s chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the State's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.