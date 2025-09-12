Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Board Of Respiratory Care

TEXAS, September 12 - September 12, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Matthew Goldwater and reappointed Samuel Brown and Hammad Qureshi, M.D. to the Texas Board of Respiratory Care for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Board advises the Texas Medical Board, adopts rules to establish the certification and permitting program for respiratory therapists, and sets minimum qualifications for respiratory care practitioners, standards of conduct, and grounds for disciplinary actions.

Matthew Goldwater of Georgetown is the senior sales executive for ventilation at Dräger. He is a member of the American Association for Respiratory Care and an assistant coach with the Georgetown Youth Baseball Association. Goldwater received a Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy from Texas State University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Tyler.

Samuel Brown of Marshall is the assistant IT manager and network administrator for Louis A. Williams & Associates. He previously served as a computer lab technician at East Texas Baptist University (ETBU). He is a former little league basketball coach with i20 Sports and a former little league football and basketball coach with the Boys and Girls Club of America. Additionally, he is an ordained minister and a Teen Ministry teacher with Church On Purpose. Brown received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems from ETBU and a Master of Science in Information Systems from Tarleton State University.

Hammad Qureshi, M.D. of Tomball is a triple board-certified physician in Pulmonary Disease, Critical Care Medicine, and Internal Medicine. He serves in the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Methodist Hospital The Woodlands, with an academic appointment at Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Qureshi received an F.Sc. in Pre-Medicine from Government College University Lahore and an MBBS from King Edward Medical College. He completed his Internal Medicine residency at the University of West Virginia, followed by a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.