ÜBERLUBE SPORT TEAMS UP WITH BY SUPERTRI TO ENHANCE COMFORT FOR ATHLETES

A partnership dedicated to reducing friction for athletes on every run, swim, and ride

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Überlube Sport is proud to announce their sponsorship of By Supertri , which holds multiple triathlons each year. The überlube sport brand was created to educate all active people on how überlube also helps relieve the discomfort they experience from movement-related friction.The partnership kicked off with the 2025 Chicago Triathlon in August, By Supertri's largest US event. Over 7500 athletes and fans were introduced to überlube as a premium anti-chafe solution for their workouts and competitions. As a brand committed to enhancing comfort and performance, überlube helps athletes of all shapes and sizes prevent painful chafing and irritation from biking, running, swimming, and other daily activities, ensuring a smoother, more comfortable workout or race. This three year sponsorship aligns with überlube’s desire to provide freedom without friction, and they are thrilled to join By Supertri's upcoming triathlon events and provide support for its participants."At überlube, we’re committed to helping athletes perform at their best. Our sponsorship with By Supertri is all about enhancing comfort for the participating athletes and ensuring that they can perform at their best - with no compromises,” said Cheryl Sloane, Brand Director of überlube.Überlube is sweat and water resistant, making it ideal to help leave skin feeling better for wetsuits and watersports, as well as during any heart-pumping workouts or activity.Why überlube is rated über high● This premium-lubricant is silicone-based and includes Vitamin E for an effortless, comfortable feel - never sticky, it’s long-lasting, and leaves skin soft and moisturized.● Available in 25+ countries überlube is formulated and bottled in Chicago.● Überlube contains no glycerin, water, parabens, alcohol, preservatives, taste or smell and is cruelty-free. It is easy to apply, high-performing and body friendly.● Anywhere there is friction, überlube works. For faster transitions and chafe-free races.● Überlube is an FDA 510k-registered medical device, ISO certified for its quality system.To learn more about überlube for sport, visit their website and follow @ uberlubesport on social media.Überlube Sport is available at their online boutique, Amazon, as well as stores nationwide.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about überlube and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

