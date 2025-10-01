History, Regret, and Memories Intertwine in this Emotionally Charged Historical Novel

"The Wound closest to the Sun Novel" by Karl Berger

History and fiction mix to create an emotionally charged journey of regret and memories set during Europe’s turbulent times

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World War 2 was a time of chaos and the disruption of ordinary life. A time when the world was thrown into turmoil. “ The Wound Closest to the Sun ” focuses on Yan as he lives through those turbulent times. A story of regret and memories of his time during the war and the shadows that it left over his life.Based on his upbringing after World War II and the effects it had in his home country, Karl Berger uses history to give readers an emotionally charged experience of memory and regrets as they learn what haunts Yan’s life. From his friendship with a soldier years leading to the war, to the struggles during an occupied France, and to how it stays with him in the years after, Karl Berger leads readers through a journey of man’s choices and how it haunts and redeems him.Reviews laud how the novel blends history with an emotional journey. Anthony Avina at Pacific Book Review calls it “A sense of heartbreak and morality pierces the tension which builds throughout this powerful and moving historical fiction read.”At Amazon, reviewer Maria Paula Castellanos calls it a novel that “explores deep themes such as guilt, regret and the impact of these two on the present,” and another customer calls it “one of those books that completely drags you in, makes you fall in love with the characters, and demands your attention.”Don’t miss out on this emotional journey through one of France’s darkest times in history by grabbing a copy. “The Wound Closest to the Sun” is available on Amazon and other retailers worldwide.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.