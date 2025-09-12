What they’re saying: Overwhelming support for historic climate and energy affordability legislation

SACRAMENTO – Earlier this week, Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders announced a major deal on historic climate and energy bills that will drive down electricity costs for millions of Californians, stabilize gasoline supply, and continue the state’s world-leading efforts to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

Since that announcement, environmental and energy advocates, labor, business, transit and housing advocates, wildfire survivors, local elected officials and climate leaders alike have shared their support for the bills.

Former Governor Jerry Brown: “Trump & his band of troglodytes are rooting for us to fail. We can’t let that happen. It’s time to pull together to extend our cap & invest program. This is a no brainer. We’ve done it before, let’s do it again.”

Jennifer Granholm, former U.S. Secretary of Energy: “California is keeping its foot on the accelerator toward a more affordable clean energy future, even as the Trump administration does everything possible to stomp on the brakes. This legislative session, California is poised to reauthorize the state’s landmark Cap and Invest program and pass legislation to make electricity more affordable, while ramping up family-sustaining clean energy jobs and replenishing the state’s wildfire fund. Governor Newsom and California’s legislative leaders are leading by example, and the world is watching.”

Tom Steyer, Investor and Climate Champion: “Big step forward: the cap-and-invest bill will be voted on this week. California has the chance to reaffirm its climate leadership and deliver billions in climate funding to our communities. Now we need lawmakers to finish the job.”

Katelyn Roedner Sutter, California State Director, Environmental Defense Fund: “Lawmakers must pass Assembly Bill 1207 which reauthorizes and strengthens California’s cap-and-trade program. California has proven that growing a thriving economy and taking bold climate action can go hand-in-hand. Now, it is time to build on this success. This agreement includes key reforms to bolster its power to cut climate pollution while keeping costs down for families. By aligning the future of cap and trade with the timeline of California’s ambitious emission reduction targets, California is positioned to achieve its climate goals in the most cost-effective way possible. We look forward to working with state leaders and the California Air Resources Board to ensure implementation of price ceiling changes maintains the environmental integrity of the program and balances the affordability needs of families. California is charting a roadmap for a safe and prosperous climate future and others are already following our lead. As federal leadership embraces the largest causes of climate change, California lawmakers must acknowledge if they don’t lead on climate action now, no one else will.”

Melissa Romero, Policy Advocacy Director, CA Environmental Voters: “The Legislature’s extension of cap and invest is necessary to keep California on track toward meeting its climate targets.”

Victoria Rome, California Government Affairs Director, NRDC: “Bills now in print continue California’s leadership on clean energy. While the Trump administration attacks California and undercuts jobs in wind, solar, and electric vehicles, our state leadership came together around a package of bills to lead the clean energy transition into the next decade. With AB 825’s new language, California can share clean energy resources with neighbors across the West, while keeping strong protections for state authority and consumer interests. By reauthorizing the cap and invest program, securing the wildfire fund, and shifting climate incentives from fossil fuels to electrification, California can make electricity more affordable and continue investing in programs that support community resilience. Legislators should support this package and send it to Governor Newsom’s desk right away.”

Chris Hannan, President, CA State Building and Construction Trades Council: “Through the extension of Cap-and-Invest and the dedicated high-speed rail funding secured via AB 1207 and SB 840, California is delivering the largest project labor agreement in the country, creating good union jobs for tens of thousands of Californians. Continued investment in high-speed rail goes beyond infrastructure—it’s an investment in California’s workers, our families, and our environment, reaffirming the state’s position as a leader setting the standard for the rest of the nation. We are grateful for Governor Newsom’s leadership throughout this process.”

Stephanie Wiggins, CEO, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority: “I would like to express my gratitude to Governor Newsom, Assembly Speaker Rivas, Senate President pro Tem McGuire, and the members of the Los Angeles County Legislative Delegation for advancing a comprehensive Cap-and-Invest program for the State of California. Your efforts to protect transit funding during the Cap-and-Invest negotiations will yield significant benefits in Los Angeles County. We look forward to our continued partnership as we advance our common interest to meet the State’s climate goals. Metro is delivering almost $30 billion in infrastructure in Los Angeles County that leverages billions in federal funding. A stable and robust transit investment from the State will help us to bring almost three times that investment and tens of thousand of jobs to our County over the life of the currently proposed Cap-and-Invest Program.”

California Chamber of Commerce: “California’s energy future depends on a grid that’s affordable, reliable, and clean. AB 825 is a key step toward achieving those goals, paving a practical path to participate in a broader regional power market. Those savings matter for family budgets, for small manufacturers navigating thin margins, and for the competitiveness of energy-intensive employers that anchor local economies.”

Rodney Fong, President and CEO, San Francisco Chamber of Commerce: “San Francisco businesses and families need stable energy costs and a reliable grid to thrive. This package delivers affordability and predictability while reinforcing California’s clean energy leadership. We urge the Legislature to act quickly so our communities can realize the savings and competitiveness these reforms will bring.”

Matt Peterson, President and CEO, Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator: “California needs to send clear signals to the country and the world that we remain deeply committed to a clean economy and that’s exactly what the current package of energy and climate bills do. Reauthorizing cap and invest sends a clear market signal that we are committed to accelerating equitable climate innovation, creating a low carbon future, and lowering electricity costs, all crucial for our energy transition.”

Netflix, IKEA, REI Co-op, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Ceres, Dignity Health, Anew Climate, The Climate Trust, CA Outdoor Recreation Partnership, Climate Action Reserve, and 20 other climate and business organizations: “Uncertainty about the Cap-and-Trade Program is harming California by forgoing revenues that would have otherwise been used to lower utility bills for ratepayers and directly invest into communities. We support a strengthened Cap-and-Trade Program because restored program certainty will further drive clean investments into California and uphold the state as a global economic powerhouse. Doubling down on California’s successful Cap-and-Trade Program is the smartest way to tackle the climate crisis by prioritizing cost-effective achievement of California’s climate targets, making California most affordable, and supporting California communities. The California Legislature and Governor should act as soon as possible to extend the Cap-and-Trade program this legislative session.”

Housing CA, Transform, Public Advocates, CA Housing Partnership, Move CA, SPUR, Abundant Housing LA, Greenbelt Alliance, Housing Action Coalition, Climate Action CA, San Diego Housing Commission, CA Council for Affordable Housing, Housing Accelerator Fund, The Transit Coalition, Transbay Coalition, Mercy Housing, City of Santa Cruz, YIMBY Action, and 30+ other transportation, housing, environmental, and equity organizations: “Funding affordable housing and sustainable transportation is fundamental to addressing climate change, encouraging economic prosperity for all Californians, and advancing equity. Specifically, we appreciate SB 840 for protecting key programs for affordable housing and transportation…These programs are a vital step toward addressing the needs of frontline communities who have seen very few greenhouse gas emissions reductions or air quality improvements. We also support the $250 million continuous appropriation to the State Air Resources Board for community air protection programs and recognize the need for additional investments and legislation that centers the concerns of environmental justice communities.”

CA Transit Association, CA Alliance for Jobs, CA State Council of Laborers, CA-NV Conference of Operating Engineers, League of CA Cities, CA State Association of Counties, Transportation CA, American Council of Engineering Companies of CA, CA Construction and Industrial Materials Association, Associated General Contractors of CA: “On behalf of the Climate Safe Infrastructure Coalition – a broad coalition of business, labor, local government and transit agencies – we write in support of the proposals to extend California’s Cap-and-Invest program. Given the importance of reauthorizing the Cap-and-Trade program and the progress made in advancing many of our coalition’s funding priorities, including through the maintenance of continuous appropriations for infrastructure, rail, transit, and housing programs, we support the Governor and Legislature acting this session to reauthorize the Cap-and-Trade program and adopt the Expenditure Plan.”

Kern County Board of Supervisors: “Over the past 15 years, Kern has attracted $89 billion in private energy investment by balancing clean energy leadership with locally managed, environmentally responsible permitting. SB 237 strengthens this balanced approach, supporting in-state oil production while California advances its transition to clean energy. We urge your support for SB 237 as a critical component of California’s energy strategy. This legislation will protect consumers from supply disruptions, provide investor confidence in the state’s energy sector, and ensure Kern County continues to lead with both environmental responsibility and energy reliability.”

Ventura County Supervisor Matt LaVere: “I applaud Governor Newsom and the California Legislature for working together on legislation to reduce energy costs statewide. This important work reflects a clear understanding that affordability is top of mind for families across the state, and lowering bills while accelerating the transition to clean, reliable energy is a win-win for all Californians.”

City of Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson: “As Mayor of the City of Riverside, I believe we can build cleaner communities while also saving people money. That’s why I am proud to support this bold legislative package, which will lower utility bills, strengthen grid reliability, invest in wildfire prevention, boost our local economy, and improve air quality for our residents. I urge the legislature to pass these historic measures and deliver a better quality of life for all Californians.”

City of Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts: “I’m proud that Inglewood has shown what can be accomplished when leadership is focused and determined, from building world class venues to creating jobs and opportunities for our residents. This agreement reflects that same spirit by lowering bills while boosting our economy through investments. I am proud to stand with the Governor on this effort and urge the Legislature to act so communities can feel the support of their government in this critical time”

City of Compton Mayor Emma Sharif: “In Compton we fight every day for resources that give our residents dignity and opportunity. High energy costs and unhealthy air have placed an unfair burden on families for too long. This agreement brings real relief by putting money back in people’s pockets and protecting the health of our neighborhoods. I thank Governor Newsom for prioritizing communities like ours, and I call on the Legislature to deliver this win for working families across California.”

City of Artesia Mayor Ali Taj: “Over the past year, Artesia families have shouldered significant challenges, from the stress of rising costs to the uncertainty of making ends meet. Through it all, I’ve witnessed our community show remarkable strength and unity. Our City Council has worked hard to provide support where it’s needed most, but local governments cannot address these issues alone. We need every level of government to step up and deliver for our residents. This agreement exemplifies how state officials can effectively rise to the challenge, and I extend my gratitude for their bold and committed leadership.”

City of Monterey Park Mayor Vinh T. Ngo: “I support Governor Newsom’s plan to ease everyday Californian expenses on household electricity costs, steady gas prices, while transitioning to cleaner, eco-friendly energy. Now the legislature must act expeditiously to get these bills to the Governor’s desk!”

City of South Gate Councilmember Gil Hurtado: “I’ve always pushed for solutions to help build a more resilient future for our communities. This deal is a great example of that. It shows what is possible when we put people first: lower bills, cleaner air, and more stability for working families. I encourage our legislative leaders to keep this momentum going and pass these bills for a stronger future for all Californians, including the residents in South Gate that I represent”

City of Baldwin Park Councilmember Emmanuel J. Estrada: “For working families, especially in communities like ours, energy affordability and clean air go hand in hand. I applaud Governor Newsom and legislative leaders for advancing a plan that prioritizes both economic fairness and environmental health.”

City of Moreno Valley Mayor Ulises Cabrera: “This historic legislative package shows what’s possible when state and local leaders work together. It addresses the immediate concerns of families struggling with high utility bills, while investing in long-term clean energy and air quality improvements. I urge the Legislature to pass this historic package that will ensure a brighter, cleaner, and more affordable future for all of our communities.”

City of West Hollywood Councilmember John M. Erickson: “Families across California are struggling with rising costs. This deal can help address some of those pressures while also ensuring that California continues positioning itself as the economy of the future.”

Advanced Energy United: “SB 540 is now AB 825, CA Leg, let’s get this done and pass arguably one of the most significant energy bills of the year. Passing this bill will end up saving ratepayers $1 billion per year, improve reliability, and reduce emissions.”

Alex Jackson, Director, American Clean Power-California: “This proposal clears the way to stand up energy markets that can save Californians real money. It means we can work with our neighbors to ensure the West has the affordable, reliable, clean power needed to meet surging demand. Every lawmaker who wants to alleviate California’s rising electric bills should support [AB 825] in floor votes later this week.”

Kelly Trombley, Senior Director of State Policy, Ceres: “Voting for energy affordability and the cap-and-invest program is a no-brainer for legislators wanting to support businesses in California. This package will deliver affordable clean energy, cut emissions, strengthen our economy and support bottom lines. California’s businesses need stability, predictability, and efficiency, which is why we’re asking legislators to vote ‘yes’ today.”

Meredith Alexander, California Coalition of Large Energy Users: “California has a critical choice to make. Passing a workable SB 540 this year will lower costs for ratepayers, improve grid reliability, and expand access to affordable clean energy. But if we don’t authorize market expansion this year, we risk losing these benefits as other Western states join a competing Arkansas-based market–which certainly will NOT create rules friendly to CA or Renewable Portfolio Standards. CA’s environmental and business leaders want a cooperative grid that supports us during heat waves, not to be stranded like Texas. I hope that CA’s leaders don’t fail us in the 11th hour.”

E2: “Amid federal clean energy rollbacks, California lawmakers must extend the cap-and-trade program this year to keep investing in communities, clean tech, and jobs—while advancing the state’s climate goals and leading the nation forward.”

Daniel Barad, Western States Policy Manager, Union of Concerned Scientists: “California lawmakers have the opportunity to improve the lives of their constituents in very real ways by passing the clean energy reliability and affordability package. Leadership has shown important balance by delivering a package that will stabilize fuel prices, lower energy bills, ensure reliable clean energy and cut pollution while continuing to uplift California’s climate commitment and long-term transition to clean energy. Lawmakers should pass this package to reauthorize the state’s cap and trade program, lower energy bills through affordability legislation, and ensure reliable clean energy by sharing resources with our neighbors in the West.”

Jamie Pew, Policy Advisor, NextGen: “We applaud Governor Newsom’s leadership on affordability policies that will keep energy costs under control and stay true to California’s climate commitments. Californians wanted their elected leaders to take action, and that’s exactly what this package does.”

Sam Uden, Co-founder and Managing Director, Net Zero California: “California lawmakers will vote this week on a suite of affordability, climate and grid resilience bills that are nothing short of transformative. This legislation will make the state a national leader in low-cost financing reforms that can make essential grid infrastructure more affordable – a model that can be replicated by states across the country. It will ensure polluters continue to pay their fair share for emissions, generating billions for programs that clean the air and create jobs. Finally, it will create a regionalized electricity grid that will make the best use of clean energy and guard against blackouts. This is what true leadership looks like.”

Hon. Reuven Carlyle, Founder of Earth Finance, Former WA State Senator and author of Washington State’s Climate Commitment Act: “This historic legislation sets the stage to formally link together two of the most effective and proven climate programs globally. California, Quebec and Washington are showing governments and communities around the world that a firm cap on pollution and investing in climate action, affordability and quality of life works. Cap & Invest funds clean air, clean water, reduces wildfires, restores salmon runs, provides transit, timber and agriculture community support and so much more. Our bonds in the West Coast run deep and this legislation shows that together we can continue to grow our economies with a lighter touch on the earth.”

Clayton Munnings, Executive Director, Clean and Prosperous California: “Cap-and-invest is the most affordable way to hit California’s ambitious 2030 climate target. By committing to extending the program beyond 2030, California sends an economic signal to the carbon market that our state is wide open for businesses that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The importance of this economic signal cannot be underestimated as California once again takes on the political mantle of climate leadership in the face of a federal Administration that wants the United States to backslide on clean prosperity.”

Western Freedom: “‘The Pathways Bill’ passed the California Legislature’s Senate Energy, Utilities, and Communications Committee and it did so with the broad support of a powerful coalition of advocates, industry leaders, labor organizations, and community voices behind it. This is what progress looks like when we unite to solve the real challenges that our grid is facing and envision a future with a more reliable, affordable, and resource diverse Western Interconnection.”

Dr. Kyle Meng, Professor of Economics, UC Santa Barbara: “This is the most important U.S. climate policy for the foreseeable future. These bills send a signal that California is doubling down on its climate commitments for the next two decades with a practical approach that meets both climate and affordability goals.”

Pasadena/Altadena Ivy Foundation and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Lambda Omega Chapter: “The Wildfire Fund has proven to be more than an accounting tool, it is a lifeline for victims. Without it, the burden of wildfire recovery would fall directly on survivors and on the fragile network of nonprofits and local agencies that rush to fill the gap. It ensures that compensation flows even when disasters are large, frequent, or unpredictable. Our experience with the Eaton Fire demonstrated how quickly disaster can overwhelm local response systems and how vital it is for survivors to have stable, reliable recovery resources that enable them to rebuild, children to return to their school routines, and seniors to regain a sense of home.”

Clergy Community Coalition, Neighborhood Survants, Pasadena Organizing for Progress, Love Land Community Development Corporation, Vida Mobile Clinic, and Altadena residents: “The communities of the Eaton Fire are calling for an immediate extension of the Wildfire Fund to ensure that there are sufficient resources to compensate victims of wildfires like the one our community recently endured.

As victims of a tragedy, losing our homes and more has been traumatic enough. Worrying that there will not be sufficient resources to help us recover and rebuild is unimaginable. Fire victims are weary. They want to go home. They want to know that they can build back what they had. They shouldn’t have to live under the threat of another fire and another utility bankruptcy stalling and shorting their recovery.

We urge you to extend the Wildfire Fund; don’t let history repeat itself.”

Victoria Williams, Founder, Black Education Expo: “The Wildfire Fund is critical to ensure that vulnerable families are not further harmed. Without an extension, recovery will stall, compounding the trauma and disruption caused by the fire. Families need stability to focus on rebuilding not only their homes, but also their educational futures. Our community cannot afford to be left without adequate support during this crucial time.”

Raúl Ibáñez, Program Coordinator, Community Overcoming Recidivism though Education, Pasadena City College: “Our community, which includes individuals working hard to rebuild their lives after incarceration, has now been devastated once again — this time by natural disaster. For many of our students and their families, the Eaton Fire has not only destroyed homes but also threatened the fragile progress they’ve made toward stability and reintegration. In moments like these, safety nets like the Wildfire Fund are essential. We urge you to take swift and compassionate action: extend the Wildfire Fund without delay.”

Melissa Reed, Strong Home: “On behalf of StrongHome, I am writing to urgently call for an immediate extension of the Wildfire Fund. The current fund may not be sufficient to fully cover the losses from the Eaton Fire, especially if another wildfire strikes this year. If that happens, families in our care risk being left without the support they need to recover. We cannot allow history to repeat itself.”