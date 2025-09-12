TWO SCALI RASMUSSEN ATTORNEYS NAMED ‘LEADING LITIGATORS IN AMERICA’

Jeffrey Erdman Christian Scali

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scali Rasmussen, PC announced today that Shareholders Jeffrey Erdman and Christian Scali are recognized in Lawdragon’s 2026 edition of “500 Leading Litigators in America.” The publication selected the attorneys from a record number of nominations utilizing Lawdragon’s rigorous research and selection process.“The outstanding advocates recognized here have made their mark representing clients in their most important courtroom, investigative and administrative battles,” states the publisher. “They have changed the course of industry and individual businesses, shaped our nation and the enforcement of its laws, and continued to uphold the role of the law as a beacon and shared imperative."Jeffrey Erdman is a highly regarded trial lawyer with more than three decades of experience, successfully representing clients in complex business, real estate, and employment disputes across California. He has argued before the California Court of Appeal and is particularly known for his work with auto dealer groups. Outside of the courtroom, Erdman is also a deeply committed pro bono attorney and community advocate. He has received widespread recognition for his work and impact, including being named a “DEI&A Visionary” by Los Angeles Times.Firm Founder Christian Scali is a nationally recognized authority in the retail automotive area, known for his sophisticated counsel on regulatory compliance, litigation and employment matters. He represents family businesses, family offices and UHNI with business interests in a diverse range of industries such as transportation, restaurant and hospitality, property management, entertainment, clothing manufacturing and e-commerce. A tenacious advocate, he frequently guides clients through complex mergers and acquisitions, develops robust corporate compliance and ethics programs, and defends clients in regulatory enforcement actions and information requests. Recently, Scali was named a “Legal Visionary” by Los Angeles Times and one of California’s top employment attorneys by the Daily Journal.

