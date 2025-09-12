Attorney General Bonta Announces Arrests, Seizure of Illicit Fentanyl and Methamphetamine in Merced County

MERCED – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced that on September 5, 2025, as part of an investigation led by the California Department of Justice Bureau of Investigation's Merced Area Gang & Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET), agents arrested two individuals running a methamphetamine “Ice” conversion lab operating out of a residence in Merced County. During the execution of a search warrant on the residence, agents seized approximately 10 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 11,610 counterfeit fentanyl pills, and approximately $10,000 in U.S. Currency. Two individuals were arrested for alleged violations of the California Health and Safety Code, Sections 11379.6, manufacturing a controlled substance, 11351, possession or purchase of a controlled substance with intent to sell, 11378, possession for sale of certain controlled substances, 11370.9, money laundering related to a drug offense, and Penal Code Section 273a (a), willful child endangerment. The case will be prosecuted by the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

“The California Department of Justice is all-in when it comes to protecting California families from the dangers of fentanyl and illicit narcotics,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Through the collaborative work of our law enforcement partners, we took down an illicit lab that posed a serious threat to public health and safety — and removed dangerous street drugs from our communities. I want to thank my team, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, and the Merced County District Attorney for their work in taking fentanyl off our streets and out of California communities. There are countless lives being saved as a result of this important and difficult work.”

On September 5, 2025, MAGNET, with the assistance of the Merced County Sheriff's Office and Merced County Probation Department, executed a search warrant in the city of Atwater. During the search, law enforcement personnel located a methamphetamine "Ice" conversion lab in the residence. These clandestine labs are used to convert liquid methamphetamine into a crystalline solid, allowing traffickers to transport the product in a less detectable form before finalizing it for distribution. MAGNET agents seized approximately 10 pounds, or nearly $116,000 worth, of crystal methamphetamine, 11,610 counterfeit fentanyl pills and approximately $10,000 in U.S. Currency. Two young children were removed from the residence and placed into Child Protective Services. The lab was dismantled, and hazardous waste was removed appropriately.

MAGNET is a California Department of Justice, Bureau of Investigation-led multi-agency task force, federally funded through the Central Valley California, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program. It is comprised of members from the California Department of Justice, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation-Special Services Unit, Merced County Sheriff's Office, Merced Police Department, Livingston Police Department, Atwater Police Department, Merced County Probation Department, Merced County District Attorney's Office, California Highway Patrol, California National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations. As part of California DOJ’s task force program, the participating agencies of MAGNET work in collaboration to combat drug trafficking organizations, violent repeat offenders and organized crime. These unique and essential teams use the latest technology and advanced investigative techniques and work alongside local, state, and federal law enforcement to enhance investigations into violent criminals and organized crime throughout the state.

It is important to note that criminal charges are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.