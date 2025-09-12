Hiker Injured in Fall on Pike Forest Trail in Holderness

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley Morse

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

September 12, 2025

Holderness, NH – On Friday, September 12, 2025, at 9:36 a.m., Holderness Fire-Rescue, Center Harbor Fire-Rescue, Plymouth Fire-Rescue, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the Pike Forest Trail in Holderness for a reported injured hiker.

First responders located Andrew George, 53, of Holderness, NH, approximately 4/10 mile from the trailhead with a hip injury. George was treated and carried down the trail in a litter to the trailhead. The Plymouth Fire Department Ambulance transported George to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth. It was determined that George fell after slipping while walking along the trail.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency that relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in New Hampshire by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.