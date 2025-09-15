Lexington Medical Assistant School Announces Fall Opening for New Healthcare Training Program

Lexington Medical Assisting School Thrive Therapies

Lexington Medical Assistant School is excited to announce the expansion of its program, opening October 2025.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lexington Medical Assistant School is excited to announce the expansion of its program, opening October 2025. This accelerated medical assistant program offers students in Lexington, Kentucky, a direct path into the healthcare field, combining classroom instruction with hands-on clinical training. The school will be located at 2355 Huguenard Dr, #201 Lexington, KY.“Our goal is to provide students with an affordable and practical way to enter healthcare while meeting the growing need for medical assistants across Lexington,” said Holly Capuano, Lexington Medical Assistant School Program Manager.The program features small class sizes, flexible scheduling, and real-world training opportunities. Students participate in onsite labs and complete a clinical externship, ensuring they graduate with both the knowledge and the experience needed to succeed. With an accelerated curriculum, students are able to complete their training in just a few months and begin working in the field.One of the program’s central priorities is affordability. Students are offered flexible payment plans and the chance to graduate debt-free, saving thousands compared to traditional college programs. By removing financial barriers, Lexington Medical Assistant School helps more students take advantage of career opportunities in healthcare.The curriculum is designed to give students a well-rounded education, covering medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, patient care, and laboratory skills, as well as administrative training in billing, coding, and electronic health records. Graduates leave the program prepared for both clinical and front-office responsibilities in a variety of healthcare environments.“We’re thrilled to bring our program to Lexington,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By offering an accessible, hands-on approach to training, we’re helping students achieve their career goals while also supporting the healthcare needs of their community.”Upon certification, graduates will be prepared to apply for medical assistant roles in hospitals, physician practices, and clinics across Lexington.Learn more about enrollment and program details here . Limited seats are available.About Lexington Medical Assistant SchoolLexington Medical Assistant School provides students with the skills and training necessary to start a career in healthcare. Through accelerated, hands-on instruction, students are able to complete their training quickly and graduate ready to enter the workforce as medical assistants.Lexington Medical Assistant School is located at 2355 Huguenard Dr, #201 Lexington, KY.About Thrive Therapies Their team understands that you want to live an active lifestyle that is comfortable and capable.They believe that you deserve a body that is fully functional. They know what it is like to be injured, which has led to our success in helping thousands of people get back to their active lives.Every member of their team has received professional training and is licensed. They can provide Spinal Manipulation and therapy for any injury or emergency.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 with the mission of making education more accessible and affordable. Today, Zollege partners with healthcare practices nationwide to operate over 140 campuses. Each year, Zollege helps around 8,000 students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in dental and medical assisting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.