HIP Video Promo Presents: Ryan Collins premieres new music video ‘Stars N Stripes’ on EARMILK.com

HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Collins is a musical creative unafraid to provide a "voice for the voiceless" when they need that voice the most. This songwriter brings a brand new grit to hip-hop, drawing from his battles to craft music that’s as raw as it is uplifting. His sound blends hard-hitting beats with storytelling that reflects perseverance, resilience, and growth—turning real-life struggles into fuel for anthems about strength and redemption. Collins is finding his voice as an artist with a sense of purpose and outlet that continues to drive him forward and elevate his grind. With each new release, he delivers songs that resonate far beyond the surface, offering both energy and inspiration to anyone chasing their comeback.

With its explosive production and razor-sharp delivery, “Stars N Stripes” feels like the soundtrack to a championship moment. In just under three minutes, Ryan Collins packs the energy of a redeeming anthem. But beyond the hype, Ryan weaves his own story into the track. The chorus “I’ve been waiting for this all my life / I’ve worked hard and I’ve sacrificed” is a reflection of the grind he’s lived through. From writing songs at 16, to battling depression and sleepless nights in the studio, to pulling himself up from rock bottom, the lyrics make clear that his stripes were earned. That balance of high-octane vibrations and heartfelt resolve is what makes “Stars and Stripes” hit so hard. It’s as much a motivational anthem for anyone pursuing victory as it is a testament to anyone fighting through their obstacles. Ryan’s message is clear: tenacity pays off, and now it’s his time to shine.

“Stars N Stripes” music video channels the same motivational force as the track itself, pairing Ryan Collins’ passionate performance with powerful visual symbolism. Cutting between Ryan’s direct-to-camera delivery and striking B-roll imagery, like concert crowds, sparklers, fireworks, and the American flag, the video embodies strength, triumph, and reflection. Scenes of boxing preparation, handwritten notes, and quiet moments of self-reflection in the mirror highlight the discipline and sacrifice that mirror Ryan’s journey. Paired with shots of sunsets, cheering fans, and light flaring across focused eyes, the visuals create an atmosphere that’s both deeply personal and universally empowering. The video elevates the song into a cinematic experience: an anthem not only for triumph, but for the grind, the reflection, and the spark of belief that makes it possible.

