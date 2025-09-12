Joe Leech Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share the Values Behind His 8-Figure Health Brand

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Leech, dietitian and founder of Diet vs. Disease, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he’ll reveal how he scaled an 8-figure online health company without sacrificing his values.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In his episode, Joe explores what it really takes to build a mission-driven brand—one that helps thousands of people reclaim their health by improving their understanding about food, while still growing sustainably. He shares the lessons behind building with integrity, staying data-driven, and using personal values as a compass for business growth.“Clarity comes from doing, not planning,” said Leech.Joe’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/joe-leech

