Pure7 Studios’ Headshot Special: Big Savings on Portrait Sessions This December

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pure7 Studios has unveiled a limited-time headshot special that is set to benefit professionals, artists, and individuals needing standout portraits this December. The studio mini marathon has been scheduled for December 5, 2025, during which a one-hour portrait session will be offered at a markedly reduced rate. What is usually priced at $990 will be made available for $490.

Included in the special are two high-resolution digital images, multiple outfit changes, and hair & makeup services. The opportunity is limited; only 5 spots are being held for those who respond in time. Visual examples of past headshots are being displayed on the Pure7 website to illustrate the quality of work that has been produced under similar sessions.

The headshot special has been structured to afford clients more value, without compromises on artistry or professionalism. Lighting, styling, and backdrops have been curated in ways that have consistently delivered striking and polished portraits. It has been understood that a great headshot can help convey confidence, competence, and character; thus much effort has been invested in offering this level of session under special pricing.

Our professional team has been preparing for the mini marathon with careful attention to every detail. Makeup and hair professionals have been arranged to collaborate with photographers to ensure that looks are refined and camera-ready. The multiple outfit changes have been planned so that a range of styles can be captured in a single session.

It is anticipated that this special will draw those in need of updated branding, audition materials, business profiles, or personal milestones. This event has been designed so that compelling portraits can be obtained affordably. Individuals who have held off on updating their images are being encouraged to consider this chance, as such opportunities are rarely presented at such a scale of savings.

Pure7 Studios looks forward to welcoming those who seek more than a simple headshot, those who expect portraits that reflect personality, professionalism, and presence. The December mini marathon has been crafted so that each participant departs with images that resonate long after the camera is put down.

