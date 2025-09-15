AB 265 Clears California Senate, Heads to Governor for Signature

CA WBC Network Applauds Asm Caloza for Bill Protecting Women-Owned, Rural, and Underserved Small Businesses

Governor Newsom has always been a champion for entrepreneurs, and signing this bill will cement that legacy.” — Nancy Swift

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California State Senate showed its support for California’s small businesses by passing AB 265 (Asm. Caloza ; co-authored by Sen. Cortese), a key measure that expands disaster-response resources for California’s small businesses. With Senate approval, the bill now moves to Governor Gavin Newsom for signature.“Disasters don’t discriminate, but recovery resources often do. AB 265 ensures that all small business owners—including women-owned, rural and those in underserved communities—can access recovery assistance when they need it most," said Nancy Swift, Chair of the California Women's Business Centers Network ( CA WBC ). "Governor Newsom has always been a champion for entrepreneurs, and signing this bill will cement that legacy.”AB 265 authorizes targeted recovery support for small businesses affected by gubernatorial declared disasters. The legislation ensures faster access to technical advising, capital resources, and recovery tools to accelerate long-term rebuilding.“Governor Newsom's signature on AB 265 represents hope and stability for the small business owners whose success is essential to California’s economic strength,” said Assemblymember, Assistant Majority Whip, Jessica Caloza (District 52), lead author of AB 265.The California Women’s Business Centers Network (CA WBC) applauds Assemblymember Jessica Caloza—the freshman and first Filipina woman elected to the California Assembly—for her swift authorship of AB 265 in the wake of this year’s devastating wildfires. CA WBC stands with fellow statewide small business advocates in urging swift enactment of this measure to strengthen recovery for small businesses across California.About The California Women’s Business Centers Network (CA WBC):CA WBC Network fuels women-led business success, job creation & childcare access. Continued support = lasting impact for families & communities. Visit us at californiawbc.org

AB 265 (Caloza)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.