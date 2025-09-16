CPA Imaging Celebrates Grand Opening of Premier Concierge Medical Imaging Center in Midtown Manhattan

Omega 360 Whole BodyScanning

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPA Imaging (CPAI), a state of the art concierge diagnostic imaging center, proudly announces the grand opening of its flagship location in Midtown Manhattan. Designed to transform the patient experience, CPAI combines world-class medical imaging technology with a spa-like, patient-centered environment.Located in the heart of New York City, CPA Imaging offers same- or next-day appointments, personalized reports, and a multilingual staff to serve the city’s diverse community. The center features advanced MRI, PET/CT, CT, Ultrasound, and whole-body imaging services, delivering accurate diagnostics with a focus on safety, comfort, and privacy.“At CPA Imaging, our mission is to provide patients with more than just an exam — we deliver peace of mind,” said Dr. Vikram Sobti , the Medical Director at CPA Imaging. “We’ve reimagined the imaging experience to prioritize patient comfort, efficiency, and precision, while leveraging the most advanced technologies available.”The grand opening event on September 25, 2025, will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours of the facility, and opportunities to meet CPAI’s team of experienced radiologists and staff. Media representatives, referring physicians, and community leaders are invited to attend and experience first-hand the future of diagnostic imaging.With a commitment to preventive health and early detection, CPA Imaging is redefining how New Yorkers approach wellness. The center’s innovative approach caters to busy professionals, global travelers, and patients who expect both convenience and excellence in healthcare.“New Yorkers deserve healthcare that matches their pace of life without sacrificing quality,” added Dr. Sobti. “Our goal is to make advanced imaging accessible, comfortable, and personalized, ensuring every patient feels cared for from the moment they walk in.”Event Details:What: CPA Imaging Grand Opening & Ribbon CuttingWhen: Thursday, September 25, 2025 – 6:00 PMWhere: CPA Imaging, 110 East 60th Street(LL). New York, NYHors d'oeuvres and drinks will be served.Raffle with business cards for a chance to win and experience a whole body MRI customized to your needs.About CPA Imaging:CPA Imaging (CPAI) is a premier concierge medical imaging center located in Midtown Manhattan. Offering advanced MRI, PET/CT, CT, Ultrasound, and full-body scans, CPAI combines leading technology with a patient-first approach. With same- or next-day appointments, a multilingual staff, and spa-like environment, CPAI provides a new standard in diagnostic imaging. https://cpaimaging.com/ Media Contact:Fabiola EleziOperations & PartnershipsCPA ImagingPhone: 2123637315Email: press@cpaimaging.comWebsite: https://cpaimaging.com

