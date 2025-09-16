Stuart Piltch Announces The Stuart Piltch Award for National Security to Support Future Tech Leaders

Stuart Piltch

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Stuart Piltch Award for National Security is now open for applications, offering undergraduate students the opportunity to engage deeply with the critical intersection of technology and national security. Spearheaded by Stuart Piltch , a recognized leader in intelligence, technology, and strategic innovation, this award encourages students to explore the evolving role of emerging technologies in safeguarding national interests while preserving civil liberties.The scholarship seeks to identify undergraduate students with a keen interest in national security, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and related fields. To be considered, applicants must be currently enrolled in an accredited undergraduate program and submit a 1,000-word essay addressing the following prompt:“National security is evolving at the pace of technology. Choose one emerging technological advancement — such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing, or cybersecurity — and discuss its impact on national security. What threats do you foresee, and what strategies would you propose to mitigate those risks while preserving civil liberties?”Essays should reflect critical thinking, creativity, and practical insights into current and future challenges. Submissions must be received by November 15, 2025, with the award winner to be announced on December 15, 2025 through the official scholarship website: https://stuartpiltchaward.com/ ________________________________________A Vision from Stuart PiltchStuart Piltch has dedicated his career to bridging the worlds of intelligence, technology, and data-driven innovation. His work has spanned national security agencies, private sector boardrooms, and emerging technology platforms. Known for bringing clarity to complex challenges, Stuart Piltch has collaborated with intelligence leaders, contributed to policy discussions at the national level, and championed the responsible integration of technology into security strategies.Through Stuart Piltch Award for National Security, Stuart Piltch aims to inspire students to think critically about the future of security in a rapidly changing technological landscape. His career reflects the importance of thoughtful analysis and forward-looking solutions — qualities this award seeks to cultivate in the next generation of leaders.________________________________________Application Details• Eligibility: Undergraduate students enrolled in accredited institutions• Essay Requirement: 1,000-word response to the given prompt• Application Deadline: November 15, 2025• Winner Announcement: December 15, 2025• Website: https://stuartpiltchaward.com/ The award provides a platform for students to contribute their voices to the national conversation on technology and security, reinforcing the value of academic exploration in shaping real-world policies.________________________________________About Stuart PiltchStuart Piltch is recognized for his strategic insights into intelligence, technology, and national security. A graduate of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, he has testified before Congressional Committees and partnered with leaders across multiple sectors to address pressing security challenges. His efforts highlight the need for balanced solutions that protect both safety and individual freedoms.

