California Senate Champions Small Businesses with Passage of AB 265

AB 265 demonstrates true leadership and a commitment to ensuring that these businesses have the resources and support they need to recover and rebuild” — CA SBDC Leadership

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Small Business Development Center ( CA SBDC ) today praised the California State Senate for its leadership in advancing AB 265 Caloza ), co-authored by Senator Cortese, a critical measure to support small businesses impacted by natural disasters and emergencies. The bill, having successfully passed the Senate floor, now moves to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk for consideration.“Small businesses are the backbone of California’s economy, but they are also the most vulnerable when wildfires, floods, earthquakes, or other crises strike. The Senate’s passage of AB 265 demonstrates true leadership and a commitment to ensuring that these businesses have the resources and support they need to recover and rebuild,” CA SBDC Leadership issued in a joint statement.AB 265 equips the Governor’s Administration with essential tools to respond more effectively during gubernatorially-declared disasters, ensuring small businesses can access recovery resources and technical assistance in a timely manner.“With AB 265 now on Governor Newsom’s desk, we strongly urge his signature to cement California’s commitment to small business resilience,” added Assemblymember, Assistant Majority Whip, Jessica Caloza (District 52). “Small businesses are the anchors of our communities and have stepped up in unimaginable ways during crises like the recent fires in Southern California.”The CA SBDC, along with business leaders and advocates statewide, will continue mobilizing support to ensure AB 265 becomes law, securing vital protections for California’s small business ecosystem.“Now is our time to help our small businesses—this legislation represents hope and stability for thousands of small business owners whose success is essential to California’s economic strength,” added Caloza

