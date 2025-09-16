Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes Opens Applications Nationwide from Chico, California

Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes

CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes is now accepting applications from undergraduate students across the United States. Founded by Dr. Zachary Lipman, a board-certified anesthesiologist and dedicated leader in pain management, the scholarship reflects his commitment to supporting the academic and athletic aspirations of the next generation.The scholarship is designed to recognize student athletes who demonstrate not only excellence in their sport but also a clear vision for a future career in athletics. Whether through coaching, sports medicine, athletic training, or sports management, applicants are encouraged to illustrate how their experiences have shaped their ambitions and how this opportunity will contribute to achieving them.To be considered, applicants must be currently enrolled at an accredited college or university and demonstrate active involvement in athletics. As part of the application process, students are required to submit a 500–750 word essay responding to the following prompt:“In 500–750 words, describe a challenge you’ve faced in your athletic or academic journey and how overcoming it has shaped your goals for a career in athletics. How will this scholarship help you achieve those ambitions?”The deadline to apply is January 15, 2026, with the recipient announced on February 15, 2026. One student will be selected to receive a one-time scholarship award in support of their educational and athletic journey.Dr. Zachary Lipman has spent his career serving the Northern California community through anesthesiology and innovative pain management. After completing his residency in 2005, he transitioned into pain management in 2010, founding Interventional Pain Solutions in Chico. As an affiliate of Enloe Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center, Dr. Zachary Lipman continues to advance patient care with compassion and expertise. His experiences in medicine and his passion for fostering resilience now extend to supporting student athletes, whose drive and determination often mirror the qualities he values most in his own professional journey.Through the establishment of this scholarship, Dr. Zachary Lipman underscores his dedication to education and athletics, creating an opportunity for undergraduate students to be recognized not only for their athletic dedication but also for their vision of future contributions to the field. By offering support to those navigating both academic and athletic commitments, he aims to provide encouragement at a pivotal moment in their development.Applications are open to undergraduate students nationwide, with no restriction to any specific state or institution. The scholarship highlights the belief of Dr. Zachary Lipman in the importance of balancing athletic pursuits with academic achievement, ensuring that students with a passion for athletics have the resources to pursue their goals.For more information on eligibility criteria, essay requirements, and application details, students are encouraged to visit the official scholarship website.

