Operator Sustains Injury in ATV Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Austin J. Valladares

603-788-4850

September 12, 2025

Pittsburg, NH – On Thursday, September 11, 2025, at approximately 7:00 p.m., NH State Police Troop F Dispatch and Northern Border Dispatch were notified via 911 of an off-highway recreational vehicle (OHRV) crash in Pittsburg. Dispatch centers notified a NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer of the crash and the extent of the male’s victim’s injuries. The crash occurred on Beach Road near the Pittsburg Town Beach. Emergency personnel from Pittsburg Fire and Rescue, 45th Parallel EMS, and Pittsburg Police Department responded to the scene.

The male operator was identified as 41-year-old Scott Gancarz of Plainfield, CT. Scene evaluation and witness statements showed Gancarz was traveling southeast on Beach Road when he was suddenly ejected from his all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Gancarz suffered injuries during the crash, and his riding party immediately rendered aid and called for help. Due to his injuries, Gancarz was subsequently transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital by 45th Parallel EMS for further evaluation of his injuries. At this point, the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Gancarz was wearing a helmet with eye protection during the time of the crash and if not for that, the extent of his injuries likely would have been much worse.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always wear the proper safety gear while operating OHRVs, including a helmet and safety glasses.