India Welding Consumables Market to Reach US$ 2.4 Bn by 2035, Growing at 6.4% CAGR | Transparency Market Research

India Welding Consumables Market

India welding consumables market to double by 2035, driven by infrastructure, automotive growth, and “Make in India” initiatives.

India’s welding consumables market is set for strong growth as infrastructure, auto, and manufacturing sectors drive demand for advanced solutions.” — Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Indian economy is undergoing rapid industrial transformation, powered by ambitious infrastructure projects, a thriving automotive sector, and rising manufacturing competitiveness under the government’s “Make in India” initiative. Welding plays a pivotal role in this transformation, and welding consumables form the backbone of every welding operation by ensuring durability, strength, and efficiency.The India welding consumables market was valued at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2035, reaching US$ 2.4 Bn by 2035. Analysts highlight that the market’s growth is strongly driven by infrastructure development, increased adoption of advanced welding technologies, and the expansion of automotive and heavy engineering industries.Market Overview: Welding consumables include electrodes, wires, and fluxes that enable the welding process by acting as filler material or stabilizers. They are indispensable in industries such as construction, automotive, energy, shipbuilding, and engineering. The choice of consumable depends on the base material, welding method, and performance requirements.India’s dependence on welding consumables has intensified with mega infrastructure projects like Bharatmala Pariyojana (highways) and the Smart Cities Mission, alongside booming automobile production and exports. The market is currently dominated by stick electrodes, which account for 46% of the total market share, largely due to their affordability and suitability for diverse applications in construction and repair.Key Drivers of Market Growth1. Rapid Infrastructure Development and UrbanizationIndia’s infrastructure boom is one of the strongest catalysts for welding consumables demand.• Bharatmala Pariyojana: Over 34,800 km of highways under construction.• Smart Cities Mission: More than 100 cities under development.• Housing Push: Construction of 11 million urban homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways allocated over US$ 431.9 Bn in FY2023, representing a 30% jump from FY2022. Such investments demand structural welding consumables, ensuring strong growth across electrodes, wires, and fluxes.2. Expanding Automotive and Manufacturing SectorIndia has emerged as the third-largest automobile market globally, producing 25.9 million vehicles annually. Welding consumables are essential for frames, chassis, and critical components. Exports surged by 15% in FY2023, prompting demand for MIG and TIG wires that meet international standards.Additionally, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, worth US$ 14.9 Bn, is boosting local production of defense, electronics, and heavy machinery, all of which depend heavily on welding technologies.3. Policy Push: “Make in India”Government initiatives emphasizing self-reliance are creating fresh opportunities for local players. The PLI scheme, coupled with technological upgrades in consumables (flux-cored and high-performance wires), is fostering adoption in high-growth industries such as aerospace, defense, and renewable energy.Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4324 Key Players and Industry LeadersThe India welding consumables market is highly competitive, with domestic and multinational players driving innovation.• ESAB India Limited – Market leader with a wide product portfolio, strong R&D, and distribution networks across construction, shipbuilding, and engineering sectors.• Ador Welding Limited – A major player with a solid presence in stick electrodes, fluxes, and wires. Known for its supply chain strength and technical expertise in automotive and industrial applications.• Other prominent companies include:o Alpha Electrodeso D & H India Limitedo D&H Sécheron Electrodes Pvt. Ltd.o ESS AAR Industrieso Eureka Systems & Electrodes Private Ltd.o Lincoln Electric Company (India) Pvt. Ltd.o Kobe Steel Ltd.o Raajratna Electrodes Pvt. Ltd.o Voestalpine Bohler Welding India Pvt. Ltd.o Rasi Electrodes Ltd.Recent Developments• Ador Welding Limited (2024): Became the first Indian company to comply with ASME standards, enhancing credibility in the nuclear sector.• ESAB India (2023): Launched the EM 210 digital welding machine, designed to cut energy consumption by 20% and reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2025.• PLI Program Impact: Boosting the adoption of advanced consumables like flux-cored wires, aligning with India’s sustainability and productivity goals.New Opportunities and ChallengesOpportunities• Adoption of Advanced Consumables: Rising use of MIG/TIG and flux-cored wires in automotive and aerospace.• Automation & Robotics: Growth of robotic welding in manufacturing increases demand for specialized consumables.• Sustainability: Eco-friendly welding products that minimize waste and emissions are gaining traction.Challenges• Price Sensitivity: High reliance on cost-effective stick electrodes highlights a market driven by price over technology.• Raw Material Volatility: Fluctuating costs of steel, alloys, and flux ingredients affect margins.• Skill Gap: Lack of trained welders may limit adoption of advanced consumables requiring expertise.Latest Market Trends• Shift Toward Advanced Wires: Flux-cored and solid wires are gaining share in high-performance applications.• Energy-Efficient Solutions: Manufacturers are focusing on reducing energy consumption in welding operations.• Digital Welding Machines: Integration of smart welding systems to improve efficiency and safety.• Sustainability Practices: Companies adopting carbon-reduction targets in line with India’s climate commitments.Future OutlookBy 2035, the India welding consumables market will nearly double to US$ 2.4 Bn, supported by:• Continued government spending on infrastructure.• Growth of India’s automotive exports.• Technological adoption in welding processes.• Rising demand for renewable energy projects requiring welding applications in wind turbines, solar structures, and hydropower.Stick electrodes will continue to hold a strong share due to their affordability, but the fastest growth will be seen in flux-cored wires and MIG/TIG consumables, particularly in advanced sectors like aerospace and robotics.Market SegmentationBy Type• Stick Electrodes (Mild Steel, Carbon Steel, Cast Iron, Others)• Fluxes• Solid Wires• SAW Wires• Flux-Cored Wires• Rod ElectrodesBy Technique• Arc Welding• Resistance Welding• Oxy-Fuel Welding• Ultrasonic Welding• OthersBy End-Use Industry• Automotive• Railways• Building & Construction• Marine• Power• Oil & Gas• OthersRegional InsightsMaharashtra dominates the market, contributing 18% of the national share, owing to its vast industrial base, automotive clusters, and mega projects like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and Pune Metro.Other key states include Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Karnataka, each hosting thriving manufacturing hubs and industrial clusters. Maharashtra, however, remains the epicenter due to its strong OEM presence, advanced infrastructure, and diverse industrial mix.Why Buy This Report?• Comprehensive Market Insights: Covers growth projections, key drivers, and competitive dynamics.• Strategic Guidance: Helps businesses align with infrastructure and automotive expansion opportunities.• Regional Analysis: Identifies top-performing states like Maharashtra for targeted growth strategies.• Technology Roadmap: Outlines trends in advanced consumables and digital welding adoption.• Competitive Benchmarking: Profiles of key players with business strategies and recent developments.Browse More Trending Research Reports:Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sludge-dewatering-equipment-market.html Floor Coatings Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/floor-coatings-market.html Waterproofing Membranes Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/waterproofing-membrane-market.html Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/shotcrete-sprayed-concrete-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.comFollow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.