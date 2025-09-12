Freight Trucking Market to Reach USD 4,457.4 Bn by 2031 Driven by Rising Logistics Demand

Allied

Fleet modernization and smart logistics are transforming freight trucking globally.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Freight Trucking Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Truck Type (Dry van & box truck, Refrigerated truck, Tanker truck, Flatbed truck, Others), by Cargo Type (Dry bulk goods, Liquids, Temperature controlled goods, Others), by End-User (Retail and E-Commerce, Industrial and Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" The global freight trucking market was valued at USD 2,732 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 4,457.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.The global freight trucking market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising e-commerce activities, industrial expansion, and increasing demand for timely and efficient transportation of goods. Technological advancements in fleet management, fuel-efficient trucks, and logistics solutions are reshaping the industry, while regulatory policies and infrastructure development continue to influence market dynamics worldwide.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07132 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀1. Growing E-commerce and Logistics DemandThe rapid rise of e-commerce has significantly increased the demand for freight trucking services. Consumers now expect faster delivery times, prompting logistics companies to expand their fleets and optimize supply chains. This trend is particularly strong in urban and semi-urban regions, where last-mile delivery efficiency is crucial.2. Technological AdvancementsIntegration of telematics, IoT-enabled fleet management, GPS tracking, and route optimization software is enhancing operational efficiency. Electric and autonomous trucks are also emerging, reducing operational costs and emissions, which supports sustainability goals across the logistics sector.3. Regulatory and Environmental ChallengesGovernments across the globe are imposing stricter emission norms, safety standards, and driver regulations. While these measures promote sustainability and safety, compliance increases operational costs for trucking companies, especially small and medium-sized operators.4. Fuel Price VolatilityFluctuating diesel and fuel prices continue to impact profit margins in the freight trucking market. Companies are exploring fuel-efficient vehicles and alternative fuels, such as LNG and electric trucks, to mitigate dependency on traditional fossil fuels.5. Infrastructure Development and UrbanizationImproved road networks, highways, and logistics hubs facilitate smoother freight movement. However, traffic congestion in urban centers and limited rural infrastructure pose challenges, driving investment in smart logistics solutions and regional transport planning.𝗦𝗻𝗮𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/A07132 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The freight trucking market analysis is segmented by truck type (light, medium, heavy), fuel type (diesel, electric, LNG), and service type (long-haul, short-haul, last-mile delivery). Heavy-duty trucks dominate the market due to their high load capacity, while electric and fuel-efficient trucks are gaining traction in last-mile urban logistics.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America and EuropeNorth America holds a significant share due to advanced infrastructure, e-commerce growth, and regulatory support for sustainable trucking. Europe follows closely, driven by emission reduction initiatives and adoption of electric trucks in urban logistics.Asia-Pacific and Rest of the WorldAsia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, supported by industrialization, expanding road networks, and increasing domestic trade. Countries like China and India are witnessing significant investments in fleet modernization and smart logistics solutions.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆:𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Key market players include Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Yellow Roadway Corporation, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Saia, Inc., Nippon Express Co., Ltd., XPO Logistics, Inc., A.P. Moller - Maersk, Estes Express Lines, Deutsche Post AG, Schneider National, Inc., Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., FedEx Corporation, Landstar System, Inc. Companies are focusing on fleet electrification, advanced telematics, and strategic partnerships to enhance operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact.The market is moderately consolidated, with established players holding significant shares, while new entrants leverage technology and niche services to capture regional markets and last-mile delivery segments.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• E-commerce growth is the primary driver for increased freight trucking demand.• Technological integration, including telematics and AI-based route optimization, enhances efficiency.• Heavy-duty trucks dominate, but electric trucks are growing in last-mile delivery.• Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market due to industrialization and infrastructure expansion.• Regulatory compliance and fuel price volatility remain key operational challenges.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:Freight Brokerage MarketAir Freight MarketEurope Road Freight Transportation MarketFreight forwarding MarketIntermodal Freight Transportation MarketDigital Freight Forwarding MarketSea Freight Forwarding MarketB2B Freight Transportation Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.