Air Taxi Market to Reach $6.63 Bn by 2030 Driven by Urban Air Mobility Demand

Air taxis are set to transform urban mobility, bridging sustainability and speed for next-generation transportation.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Air Taxi Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Propulsion Type (Parallel Hybrid, Electric, Turboshaft, and Turboelectric), Aircraft Type (Multicopter, Quadcopter, and Others), and Passenger Capacity (One, Two, Four, and More than six): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" The global air taxi market size is expected to be $817.50 million by 2021, and is projected to reach $6.63 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.2% from 2021 to 2030.The air taxi market is emerging as a revolutionary solution in urban air mobility, offering on-demand, short-distance air transportation to ease congestion in metropolitan areas. With advancements in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, growing investments in sustainable aviation, and increasing demand for faster intra-city travel, the market is witnessing rapid growth. Governments and private firms are collaborating to build supporting infrastructure, making air taxis a potential mainstream transport mode within the next decade. 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀1. Drivers:Rising urban congestion and the need for efficient mobility solutions are key drivers of the air taxi market. eVTOL technology, combined with autonomous flight capabilities, is creating opportunities for faster, cleaner, and more cost-effective travel. Governments are also supporting air mobility projects with regulatory frameworks and infrastructure development.2. Restraints:High initial costs, certification challenges, and safety concerns remain critical barriers. Air taxi operators must navigate strict aviation regulations, high R&D investments, and limited public trust in autonomous flights, which may slow adoption in the early years.3. Opportunities:The growing focus on sustainability and decarbonization in aviation provides major opportunities. Air taxis powered by electric and hybrid propulsion systems align with carbon reduction goals. Additionally, partnerships between aerospace companies and tech firms are accelerating commercialization.4. Challenges:Infrastructure development, such as vertiports and charging stations, is a major challenge. Noise pollution, air traffic management integration, and high maintenance costs could also restrict scalability.5. Trends:Key trends include the integration of AI and machine learning for autonomous operations, growing use of battery-swapping technology, and increased testing of urban air corridors. Strategic investments by global players highlight the markets potential to redefine urban transportation. 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The air taxi market analysis is segmented by propulsion type (electric, hybrid, hydrogen-powered), by aircraft type (multirotor, fixed-wing, helicopter, and eVTOL), by passenger capacity (2-seater, 4-seater, and more), and by application (intra-city, intercity, airport transfer, and emergency medical services). Among these, eVTOL aircraft and electric propulsion segments are expected to dominate due to advancements in battery technology and environmental sustainability.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America leads the air taxi market owing to strong R&D, presence of key aerospace players, and government initiatives supporting advanced air mobility projects in cities like Los Angeles and Dallas. Partnerships with NASA and FAA's progressive regulatory framework also boost the region's growth.Europe and Asia-Pacific are witnessing rapid adoption due to increasing urbanization, government-led green initiatives, and strong interest from companies in Germany, France, China, and Japan. Europe benefits from sustainable aviation policies, while Asia-Pacific gains from its large population base and smart city initiatives. 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The air taxi market is highly competitive, with companies focusing on R&D, strategic partnerships, and pilot projects to gain an edge. Leading players are emphasizing autonomous flight systems, sustainable propulsion, and large-scale testing to secure early adoption.Key players include Embraer, Beechcraft Corporation (subsidiary of Textron Aviation), Volocopter GmbH, Dassault Systèmes, EHANG, Boeing, Hyundai Motor Company, Lilium, Airbus S.A.S., Uber Technologies. Collaborations between OEMs and ride-sharing giants like Uber further intensify competition in the race to commercialize urban air mobility.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• Air taxis are poised to revolutionize urban transportation by reducing travel time and congestion.• Electric propulsion and eVTOL aircraft dominate due to sustainability and cost benefits.• North America remains the largest market, while Europe and Asia-Pacific present high growth potential.• Infrastructure development and regulatory approvals are the biggest hurdles to market expansion.• Strategic partnerships and heavy R&D investments are driving commercialization and scalability.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:Mobility-AS-A-Service MarketSelf-Balancing Mobility MarketMobility Scooters MarketRobo Taxi MarketTaxi MarketIndia Bike Taxi MarketMobility on Demand MarketSmart Mobility Market

