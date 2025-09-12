Tijuana, Mexico – Experience Ibogaine Treatment Center, a leading provider of medically supervised ibogaine therapy, is contributing to ongoing research focused on how the body interacts and responds to ibogaine. The treatment center draws on its clinical experience to help support a safer, medically informed take on psychedelic-assisted treatment.

As interest in psychedelic-assisted therapy is increasing, Experience Ibogaine is actively participating in the ongoing effort to explore ibogaine’s effects on the body during and after treatment. Through clinical observation, rigorous internal protocols, and collaboration, the center is helping to inform a more evidence-based, safety-conscious approach to ibogaine treatment.

“We believe advancing the science behind ibogaine helps people recover and get better results while also making treatment safer and more effective,” said Aeden Smith Ahearn, founder of Experience Ibogaine. “Our team is committed to contributing what we learn from real clinical experiences to help support the larger research landscape.”

The center’s efforts are part of an increasing number of clinical trials and observational studies worldwide. Experience Ibogaine continues to lead by example, keeping safety and innovation at the core of its treatment model and continually updating its internal practices based on ongoing findings.

Located in Tijuana, Mexico, Experience Ibogaine provides an individualized approach to supporting addiction recovery, offering medical oversight in a safe and controlled space. The center focuses on helping people who are dealing with opioid, stimulant, and alcohol use disorders by using ibogaine therapy as part of a broader recovery process. To learn more, reach out to their team directly.

https://thenewsfront.com/experience-ibogaine-contributes-to-ongoing-research-on-ibogaines-interactions-with-the-body/

