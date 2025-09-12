Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC Strengthens AEC Ecosystem through Strategic Alliances with Reality Capture Firms

Scan to BIM for Renovation of Historic Monument San to BIM for Commercial Building Renovation Architectural Scan to BIM at LOD 300 Scan to BIM for in-service Hospital Renovation Point Cloud Data to BIM Model

The initiative provides a dedicated BIM modeling and coordination backbone for data capture and surveying specialists

The best partnerships are built on synergy. We provide the expert modeling engine that allows our partners to focus on what they do best: capture reality.” — Ketan Poojara, CEO of Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tesla Outsourcing Service LLC's approach addresses a critical industry bottleneck by supplying a specialized team to convert vast point cloud datasets into intelligent, usable BIM models. This provides a reliable solution for firms looking to expand their service offerings without the immense overhead of an in-house BIM department.𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞The use of 3D laser scanning for as-built documentation has experienced exponential growth. However, the true value for the end client lies not in the raw point cloud data, but in a lightweight, data-rich BIM model. The process of converting these massive datasets is a highly specialized and labor-intensive task. Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC’s partnership model is designed to address this challenge. Partners who perform on-site data capture can now confidently provide their clients with comprehensive Scan to BIM Services , knowing they have a dedicated team of experts ready to handle the complex modeling of architectural, structural, and MEP systems with precision.𝐀 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦“We operate as a silent, white-label partner,” explains Prex Poojara, V.P. of Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC. “Our partners’ clients see a single, unified service. The partner captures the site data, and we handle the complex conversion and modeling in the background. We provide them with a finished, client-ready asset, allowing them to expand their revenue streams and take on larger, more complex renovation and retrofit projects.” This model is designed for flexibility, allowing partners to scale their capacity on a project-by-project basis, turning a fixed overhead cost into a variable, direct project cost.𝐁𝐞𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞The value of this collaborative approach extends beyond simple model creation. A key differentiator is the integration of the company’s renowned BIM Coordination Services . Once the as-built model is created, it can be coordinated against new design models to proactively identify and resolve clashes before construction begins. “This is a game-changer for our partners,” adds Bhagwati Pathak, COO. “They can now go to their clients—contractors and developers—with a deliverable that is not just an as-built model, but a fully coordinated, clash-free model ready for construction. This elevates their service from a simple record to a powerful pre-construction tool, making it indispensable.”𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞By focusing on this symbiotic relationship, Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC is creating an ecosystem where specialized firms can thrive. This collaborative framework is an open invitation to reality capture and surveying companies to enhance their market position by leveraging Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC’s nearly two decades of BIM expertise. It’s a strategic move to ensure that as the technology for capturing reality becomes more accessible, the expertise required to make that reality useful is readily available.𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐚 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂With its offices in the USA, UK, AU, and a dedicated production facility center in India, Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC is a premier provider of digital engineering solutions for the global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector. Since 2007, the company has built a legacy of precision and reliability, completing over 5,000 projects for clients in more than 25 countries. Its team of 150+ dedicated BIM specialists and engineers utilizes cutting-edge technology to deliver a comprehensive suite of services, from initial design modeling to detailed construction documentation. With a commitment to international standards for information management, including ISO 19650, The Company is dedicated to helping clients minimize risk, enhance collaboration, and achieve exceptional outcomes.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐔𝐒𝐀Discover our specialized BIM solutions tailored for key markets across the United States:• Boston: https://www.teslaoutsourcingservices.com/usa/bim-services-boston.php • Florida: https://www.teslaoutsourcingservices.com/usa/bim-services-florida.php • Texas: https://www.teslaoutsourcingservices.com/usa/bim-services-texas.php • California: https://www.teslaoutsourcingservices.com/usa/bim-services-california.php 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞• USA: 418 Broadway, 10229, Albany, New York, 12207• United Kingdom: 108 Ramney Drive, Enfield EN3 6FE, London• Australia: 17 Tinks Rd, Narre Warren, Melbourne, Victoria, 3805

