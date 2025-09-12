Journey Smith Recognized by Influential Women 2025

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to recognize Journey Smith in its 2025 feature, honoring her as a results-driven Managing Partner at American Pool of Houston and a respected leader in the aquatics and pool management industry. Known for her commitment to operational excellence, client satisfaction, and impactful team development, Journey has built a career defined by innovation, mentorship, and a dedication to public safety.With more than a decade of progressive leadership experience spanning aquatics, facilities management, and business operations, Journey has established a reputation for transforming underperforming departments into strategic assets and guiding high-growth teams across Texas’ major metropolitan areas. At American Pool of Houston, Journey is a Managing Partner focusing on team development through education, mentorship, and implementing best practices in their operations.Prior to her current role, Journey spent a short time at Poolsure and led with a service-driven mindset, ensuring that her teams delivered excellence in operations while fostering a culture of accountability and growth. Before her time at Poolsure, she was the Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Sunny Days Pool Management, where she successfully led the company from inception to industry prominence. Under her leadership, the organization achieved a flawless safety record with zero drownings and implemented best-in-class lifeguard training programs. Her focus on culture, quality, and accountability not only raised the standard for aquatics management but also earned recognition through prestigious honors such as the Judah Brown Project’s Hero Award and finalist status for CAI’s Business Partner of the Year.Journey’s career also includes impactful roles in both public and private sectors. She served as Aquatics Operations Manager for the City of Baytown, where she managed municipal pools and the operations of Pirate’s Bay Waterpark, and as Director of Operations for TAE Pools, overseeing large-scale operations with a focus on safety and efficiency. Armed with an Associate of Arts Degree from Lone Star College-CyFair, she has combined her academic background with hands-on leadership experience to build a career rooted in service, continuous improvement, and advocacy for water safety.Her professional development is further supported by a suite of industry certifications, including Aquatic Facility Operator, Aquatic Venue Public Health Inspector, and Certified Pool Operator. Journey also plays an active role in shaping the future of the industry as Board Secretary for IPSSA and as a Board Member for the Southwest Pool & Spa Show and her local PHTA Chapter.The best career advice she has ever received is to “make yourself replaceable.” For Journey, this means embracing talent and curiosity rather than fearing them. She believes that leaders should share knowledge, mentor others, and encourage questions to build stronger, more resilient organizations. In her view, leadership is not about holding power but about lifting others up, empowering teams, and leaving systems better than they were before.Passionate about developing future leaders, Journey advises young women—and anyone entering the industry—to dive in with enthusiasm and a hunger for learning. She encourages newcomers to take advantage of the wealth of knowledge in the pool and spa community by joining organizations such as IPSSA and PHTA, attending trade shows, asking bold questions, and building meaningful connections. By showing curiosity and initiative, she believes, the next generation can open doors to success and contribute to the industry’s evolution.Journey also acknowledges the pressing challenges facing the pool and spa industry today. With many seasoned professionals nearing retirement, she identifies the attraction and retention of young talent as both a challenge and an opportunity. She champions mentorship programs, hands-on training, and engagement through industry associations as essential tools to bridge this gap. She also highlights the importance of embracing modern technologies, such as smart pool systems, to make the industry more appealing while enhancing safety, efficiency, and customer experience.At the core of Journey’s leadership are three values: safety, mentorship, and curiosity. Safety remains her top priority, driving her work in drowning prevention, compliance, and best practices to ensure secure, enjoyable aquatic environments for families. Mentorship fuels her commitment to guiding the next generation, passing down the knowledge and values that sustain the industry. Curiosity pushes her to keep learning, exploring innovations, and encouraging others to do the same, ensuring the industry remains dynamic and future-focused.A visionary and compassionate leader, Journey Smith continues to elevate safety standards, empower teams, and create lasting impact in the aquatics industry. Her dedication to service, innovation, and mentorship not only sets her apart but also inspires those around her to reach higher and lead with purpose.

