Powder Metallurgy Market to Hit USD 7.68 Bn by 2032, Growing at 12% CAGR Maximize Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powder Metallurgy Industry OverviewThe Powder Metallurgy Market size was valued at USD 3.10 billion in 2024, and the Powder Metallurgy Market revenue is expected to grow at 12% through 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 7.68 billion.Powder metallurgy is widely used in automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries, with ferrous materials dominating due to their versatility and cost-effectiveness. North America leads in market share, while Asia-Pacific, especially China, is the fastest-growing region driven by rapid industrialization. Significant investments are being made globally, including expansions like Allegheny Technologies’ $70 million nickel alloy facility. The Powder Metallurgy Market is driven by demand for lightweight, high-strength components in EVs, aerospace, and additive manufacturing. AI-integrated CMS, 3D printing, and specialty alloys boost efficiency and customization. Challenges include raw material volatility, energy-intensive processes, and sustainability pressures. Asia-Pacific leads growth with industrial investment. Key innovations include powder recovery systems and advanced lattice structures, supporting expansion across automotive, medical, and industrial applications while addressing cost, waste, and performance challenges. Key innovations include powder recovery systems and advanced lattice structures, supporting expansion across automotive, medical, and industrial applications while addressing cost, waste, and performance challenges.Powder Metallurgy Market Regional AnalysisThe report provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions:Maximize Market Research has reported that North America dominates the Powder Metallurgy Market due to strong aerospace and EV industries, advanced additive manufacturing, and local sourcing. Höganäs and Continuum Powders recently expanded powder facilities in Houston. And Europe ranks second due to its strong automotive and aerospace industries, focus on lightweight and sustainable components, and advanced R&D in powder technologies. Germany and France lead innovation in EV, defense, and additive manufacturing.Powder Metallurgy Market Segments CoveredThe study segments the market based on Product, End User Industry and ApplicationAccording to a recent Maximize Market Research report, Ferrous metals dominate globally, driven by Asia-Pacific’s industrial growth and automotive manufacturing. The automotive sector leads end-use demand, especially in Asia-Pacific and Europe. Electrical and electronics applications are the largest, with Asia-Pacific as the manufacturing hub. Defense and healthcare sectors mainly dominate in North America and Europe due to advanced infrastructure. Overall, Asia-Pacific leads product and application segments, while North America and Europe excel in specialized industries like aerospace and medical devices.Powder Metallurgy Market TrendsThe global powder metallurgy market is growing rapidly, with ferrous materials dominating over 60% of the share, mainly used in the automotive sector (40%). North America leads in market share, while Europe is the fastest-growing region due to rising industrialization. Recent trends include major contracts by GKN, new plants by MMC RYOTEC, and innovations by Hoganas AB, boosting lightweight, high-performance material demand.Competitive LandscapeCarpenter Technology leads with its 2025 launch of CARTECH PURIS 5+, a titanium powder for 3D printing. Rio Tinto began primary gallium production in 2025, targeting clean energy and semiconductors. ATI is expanding nickel superalloy powder capacity with a $70 million project (2025-2027) to support aerospace additive manufacturing. Carpenter Technology leads with its 2025 launch of CARTECH PURIS 5+, a titanium powder for 3D printing. Rio Tinto began primary gallium production in 2025, targeting clean energy and semiconductors. ATI is expanding nickel superalloy powder capacity with a $70 million project (2025-2027) to support aerospace additive manufacturing. Moly Works opened a sustainable metal powder facility in Singapore in 2022, focusing on low-carbon, recycled powders for AM.

The report profiles key players in the market, including

The Maximize Market Research report profiles key players in the Powder Metallurgy Market

North America
Carpenter Technology Corporation - United States
Rio Tinto Metal Powders – Canada
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) - United States
Molyworks Materials Corporation - United States

Europe
Sandvik AB – Sweden
Hoganas AB – Sweden
POLEMA JSC - Russia
Carl Schlenk AG – Germany
GKN Plc - United Kingdom
Miba AG - Austria

APAC
Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd. (AT&M) - China
JSC Polema – Russia
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd - Japan
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd – Japan
POLEMA JSC – Russia About Us :
Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others.

Contact Us :
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
2nd Floor, Navale IT park Phase 3,
Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe
Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India.
+91 9607365656

