PreemploymentDirectory.com Unveils the 2025 Top Ten Most Influential People in the Background Screening Industry@

Inaugural list of the Top Ten Influencers in the Background Screening Industry

It is an honor to be selected as a top influencer and humbling to be named with such a distinguished list of accomplished individuals” — W. Barry Nixon

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PreemploymentDirectory.com, the premier information portal for Human Resources and background screening professionals, is proud to announce the release of its inaugural 2025 Top Ten Most Influential People in the Background Screening Industry list.This landmark recognition celebrates individuals who have made a lasting impact on the background screening profession—through innovation, leadership, and advocacy. The honorees were selected through a rigorous, community-driven process that engaged over 2,000 background screening firms and reached more than 25,000 professionals across LinkedIn industry groups.After collecting nominations from across the sector, the top 20 candidates were shortlisted. A second round of voting by industry peers determined the final ten—each recognized for their contributions to advancing best practices, shaping policy, and elevating the profession.Among the distinguished honorees is Les Rosen, a pioneering figure in the field. Les served as the chairman of the steering committee that founded PBSA Chairman of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), received the prestigious Mike Sankey Lifetime Achievement Award, founded Employment Screening Resoucres (ESR), and currently hosts the acclaimed podcast Behind the Screen . Reflecting on the honor, Les shared, “I’ve always believed that the strength of our industry comes from the involvement of so many amazing and dedicated people Being named to this list is both humbling and inspiring, and I am honored to be recognized alongside so many exceptional colleagues.”Also named to the list is W. Barry Nixon, COO of PreemploymentDirectory.com, a respected thought leader and publisher of The Background Buzz and The Global Background Screener. Barry previously served as Co-Chair of PBSA’s International Committee and was recognized by Security Magazine as one of the Top 25 Most Influential People in Security. Barry commented, “It is an honor to be selected as a top influencer and humbling to be named with such a distinguished list of accomplished individuals.”The 2025 Top Ten Influencers in the Background Screening Industry (listed in alphabetical order):1. Kevin Bachman – Founding Partner, IQUBED Advisors2. Bruce Berg – President, Berg Consulting Group3. Pam Devata – Equity Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP4. Nick Fishman – Principal, IQUBED Advisors5. Perry Morgan – Managing Director & Chief Coaching Officer6. Jason Morris – Managing Partner, IQUBED Advisors7. W. Barry Nixon – COO, PreemploymentDirectory.com8. Scott Paler – Partner & Chair, Background Screening Practice Group9. Les Rosen – Retired attorney, founder of ESRCheck, podcast host10. Melissa Sorenson – Executive, Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA)View the full profiles of the Top Ten Influencers on PreemploymentDirectory.com For media inquiries or questions about the publication, please contact W. Barry Nixon at 1-949-922-5374 or via email at wbnixon(at)PreemploymentDirectory(dot)com.About PreemploymentDirectory.comPreemploymentDirectory.com is the leading online resource for background screening information, offering a comprehensive directory of providers to help employers find the right screening partner. The site also features a robust Knowledge Center with an extensive Article Library, and provides free consultations to assist employers in selecting firms that meet their unique needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.