In search of Kin, 20 years on

Tears streamed down his face as he recalled how they fled their home, with everyone scattering in different directions. The last time he saw his mother, father, and two brothers was in that chaotic moment. He remembers how difficult it was to find food and water, living in constant fear and uncertainty about whom to trust and how long he would survive. He trekked for kilometres, hitchhiking whenever he could, and managed to survive by taking menial jobs for food and shelter in the villages on his way.

“The people I came across are the ones who helped me. They would give me a few clothes and shoes since I did not have anything,” he said, pausing as if to reflect on the challenges he faced during that time.

His journey to Kakuma began in 2007 when he learned about a camp that served as a haven for those fleeing conflict. He feels fortunate to have arrived in Kakuma Refugee Camp in 2008, where he was received and officially documented as an asylum seeker. As a foreigner in a new place, he knew no one nor spoke the local language but just hoped to see a familiar face from back home.