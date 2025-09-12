Author Roger E. Pedersen Releases SuperPower Novel Blending Speculative Fiction, Art, and Adventure

Video game designer turned author unveils SuperPower: The Deal of the Art (Book #1), a suspenseful story of abilities, ethics, and intrigue.

SuperPower is more than a story about flying or becoming invisible; it’s a journey into what we choose to do when power is placed in our hands.” — Roger E. Pedersen

NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSI Publishing Inc. is proud to announce the release of SuperPower: The Ability to Fly or to Become Invisible – The Deal of the Art (Book #1), the newest work from acclaimed video game designer and author Roger E. Pedersen.

This thrilling debut in the SuperPower series transports readers into a world where ordinary people discover extraordinary abilities, raising profound questions about responsibility, temptation, and the human condition. At its center are FA-King, a renowned art historian, and Professor Steele, a wealthy philanthropist, whose quest uncovers the hidden truths behind these astonishing powers.

Set against a backdrop of priceless art and high-stakes intrigue, Pedersen’s novel combines speculative fiction with suspenseful storytelling, inviting readers to explore not only what it means to wield power but also what it means to use it wisely.

About the Book

SuperPower: The Ability to Fly or to Become Invisible – The Deal of the Art (Book #1) introduces readers to a captivating world where ordinary individuals discover extraordinary abilities. With its mix of speculative fiction, suspense, and cultural references, the novel invites audiences to consider both the thrill and the responsibility that comes with power.

At the heart of the story are FA-King, an esteemed art historian, and Professor Steele, a philanthropic visionary. Their journey unfolds against the backdrop of priceless art collections and daring heists, weaving together intellectual puzzles, high-stakes action, and moral dilemmas. Readers are drawn into a narrative where flight and invisibility are more than just SuperPowers; they are metaphors for choice, temptation, and self-discovery.

Pedersen enriches each chapter with interactive elements, offering three optional pop culture trivia games, ranging from film and music to literature, that deepen reader engagement and make the book both immersive and playful. This unique feature sets SuperPower apart from conventional speculative fiction, blending storytelling with entertainment in a way that appeals to multiple generations.

Beyond the suspense and action, the novel addresses thought-provoking themes such as ethics, the consequences of unchecked ambition, and the social ripple effects of power. These elements ensure that SuperPower resonates with readers who enjoy not only a gripping plot but also a story that challenges them to think critically about the world around them.

Author Background

Roger E. Pedersen is no stranger to storytelling. With a career spanning decades as a video game designer, he has built a reputation for crafting interactive worlds that challenge, entertain, and inspire. His transition from gaming to literature reflects a natural evolution of his creative vision, one rooted in building immersive experiences that keep audiences fully engaged.

Pedersen’s work in the gaming industry honed his ability to design narratives that combine action, complexity, and interactivity. These skills seamlessly translate into his writing, giving his novels a cinematic quality that appeals to fans of both speculative fiction and visual storytelling.

Through PSI Publishing Inc., Pedersen has established a platform to bring his creative ideas to life in print, digital, and audio formats. His mission is to expand the boundaries of fiction by merging it with interactive elements, allowing readers to feel like active participants in the journey. SuperPower: The Ability to Fly or to Become Invisible – The Deal of the Art is a direct reflection of this approach: a book designed not only to entertain but also to provoke thought and spark conversation.

Unique Features & Themes

What sets SuperPower apart is its bold integration of speculative fiction, cultural history, and interactive play. Each chapter presents readers with three optional trivia games, inviting them to identify references to films, songs, and books woven into the narrative. This innovative feature blurs the line between novel and play, making the reading experience layered, dynamic, and uniquely engaging.

Thematically, the book examines the ethical dilemmas of power. Through the characters’ struggles, Pedersen explores timeless questions: What responsibilities come with extraordinary abilities? How do ambition and temptation influence decision-making? And how might society be reshaped if superhuman powers were real?

Set against the backdrop of the art world, the novel also dives into themes of value, authenticity, and preservation. Priceless artifacts and high-stakes heists act as metaphors for human greed and the fragility of legacy, while the characters’ choices reflect broader debates about integrity and accountability. Pedersen’s blending of thrills, philosophy, and pop culture references creates a reading experience that resonates across generations. Fans of speculative fiction will appreciate the suspenseful narrative, while gamers and trivia enthusiasts will find joy in the interactive elements. Ultimately, SuperPower is more than a story; it’s an invitation to question how power changes people, societies, and the world itself.

Availability & Distribution

SuperPower: The Ability to Fly or to Become Invisible – The Deal of the Art (Book #1) is now available worldwide in paperback, eBook, and audiobook formats. Readers can purchase the novel through leading retail platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Target, Kobo, and Waterstones, as well as in select independent bookstores.

For those who prefer digital convenience, the eBook edition is accessible on major platforms. At the same time, the audiobook brings the story to life with dynamic narration, offering a fully immersive experience for listeners.

Pedersen encourages readers to begin their journey with Book #1 as the entry point into the SuperPower series, which will continue to explore the complexities of extraordinary abilities, morality, and human choice in future installments.

Fans are invited to share their experiences and reviews on retailer platforms and social media, helping to spark conversations about the novel’s themes and the broader implications of superhuman potential.

Future Plans

With SuperPower: The Deal of the Art (Book #1) now available, author Roger E. Pedersen is already looking ahead to future installments in the SuperPower series. Each book will continue exploring how extraordinary abilities intersect with ethics, ambition, and society, while introducing new characters with additional SuperPowers and challenges that expand the narrative universe.

Pedersen’s vision is not only to tell compelling stories but also to build a series that sparks dialogue around the moral dilemmas of power. By weaving together speculative fiction, cultural trivia, and interactive storytelling, he hopes to inspire readers of all ages to engage with both the thrill of adventure and the responsibility of choice.

“Book #1 is just the beginning,” Pedersen noted. “The series is designed to grow, surprise, and challenge readers with each release. I want fans to feel like they’re on a journey that evolves with them.”

About Roger E. Pedersen

Roger E. Pedersen is a renowned video game designer and author with decades of experience in crafting immersive entertainment. As the founder of PSI Publishing Inc., he has transitioned his creative talents into literature, blending the interactivity of gaming with the depth of storytelling. His SuperPower series combines speculative fiction with thought-provoking themes and interactive trivia challenges that appeal to readers worldwide.

About PSI Publishing Inc.

PSI Publishing Inc. is an independent publishing company committed to producing innovative and engaging works of fiction. Focused on blending storytelling with interactive elements, PSI Publishing pushes the boundaries of traditional literature.

Media Contact

Roger E. Pedersen

Email: psipublishinginc@gmail.com

Phone: +1 (585) 520-8824

Website: www.PSIPublish.com

Legal Disclaimer:

