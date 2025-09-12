ArborCloud Games Developer Summit in Los Angeles Fosters Industry Innovation ArborCloud Games Developer Summit in Los Angeles Fosters Industry Innovation ArborCloud Games Developer Summit in Los Angeles Fosters Industry Innovation ArborCloud Games Developer Summit in Los Angeles Fosters Industry Innovation ArborCloud Games Developer Summit in Los Angeles Fosters Industry Innovation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global gaming industry is experiencing rapid growth, with increasing market attention and a thriving ecosystem creating fertile ground forspeicalprojects and sustainable development. On August 31, 2025, ArborCloud Games founder Haoyun Zhang hosted a dynamic Developer Summit in Los Angeles, bringing together creators to shape the future of gaming.A Platform for CollaborationThe summit was an open forum designed for frontline creators, attracting nearly 100 participants, including students and alumni from prestigious institutions such as the University of Southern California (USC), ArtCenter College of Design, Gnomon, and Otis College of Art and Design, alongside professionals from leading studios like Santa Monica Studio, Blizzard Entertainment, Naughty Dog, and Netflix Games.The event fostered meaningful dialogue between students and industry veterans, focusing on practical experience and methodologies. Discussions centered on key topics such as team collaboration, production workflows, and career development. Attendees gained valuable insights and actionable feedback, covering areas like game design, programming, art, audio, and production management. This multidisciplinary exchange deepened cross-role understanding, strengthened collaboration, and helped forge long-term partnerships among students, independent teams, and seasoned developers. The summit also played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between Los Angeles’ academic and industry ecosystems, reinforcing the region’s position as a hub for gaming innovation.Leadership in Connecting CommunitiesHaoyun Zhang, the event’s organizer, is a key figure in Los Angeles’ gaming community, serving as a vital link between academia, startups, and established studios. A USC Interactive Media and Games graduate, Zhang has built a remarkable career. During his studies, he contributed to high-profile industry-academia projects and internships, including a standout role in the 2022 PUBG Mobile and BlackPink collaboration. After graduating, he joined Riot Games, where he led core mechanics design for Teamfight Tactics, delivering one of the game’s most acclaimed seasons. Later, as a Game Analyst at Netflix Games, Zhang worked alongside industry leaders, reporting directly to the gaming division’s president, Alain Tascan.Beyond corporate roles, Zhang is a passionate advocate for knowledge-sharing. He runs the popular “Yun Xiaohao Gamer” Bilibili channel, where he shares insights on game design, development, and education. With over 133,000 followers and 23 million views, his platform is a leading resource in the game development education space.ArborCloud Games: Empowering DevelopersThe summit was hosted by ArborCloud Games, a company co-founded in 2025 by Zhang and his partner, Bo Mei, with a mission to “Serve Game Developers.” The company provides comprehensive support to aspiring developers through education, development tools, production resources, publishing, and business opportunities.Bo Mei, a veteran with over a decade of global game development and publishing experience, is a prominent leader in the international gaming community. As a member of the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) Global Board, Mei founded and leads the Chinese in Games initiative, the largest global community for Chinese game developers. His efforts focus on amplifying the influence of Chinese professionals in the global industry and fostering career growth through professional development initiatives.Together, Zhang and Mei combine their expertise in development, industry connections, and community-building to empower developers worldwide, driving sustainable growth in the gaming industry.A Catalyst for InnovationThe Los Angeles Developer Summit exemplified ArborCloud Games’ commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation. By uniting talent from top institutions and studios, the event provided tangible resources and opportunities for creators. It inspired countless aspiring developers to pursue their dreams in this dynamic industry while injecting fresh energy into the global gaming landscape, paving the way for a more vibrant, diverse, and creative future.

