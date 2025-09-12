Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market is Forecasted to Reach USD 23.08 Billion in 2032, to grow at 7.5% through 2025 to 2032

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market

Liver Cancer Diagnostics revenue is expected to grow at 7.5% through 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly US$ 23.08 Billion.

The Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market is growing as demand rises for early detection tools, advanced imaging, and biomarker-based tests to improve treatment outcomes and survival rates.” — Navneet Kaur

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 12.94 Billion in 2024, and the Liver Cancer Diagnostics revenue is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 23.08 Billion.Early liver cancer diagnostics allow healthcare providers to detect liver cancer in earlier stages, support more informed treatment plans, and, ultimately, improve survival rates. Early liver cancer diagnostics allow healthcare providers to detect liver cancer in earlier stages, support more informed treatment plans, and, ultimately, improve survival rates. As hospitals, laboratories, and research institutes are increasingly investing in laboratory testing, biomarkers, imaging, and biopsy products, the introduction of awareness campaigns and government programs is motivating the adoption of advanced diagnostics, helped by innovations in testing using molecular diagnostics and digital diagnostics that have made accurate detection the foundation of understanding and reducing liver cancer mortality. In recent years, the rate of liver cancer has increased significantly due to different risk factors, including chronic hepatitis B infection, chronic hepatitis C infection, cirrhosis (chronic liver disease), obesity, smoking, drinking alcohol regularly, etc. The American Cancer Society reported more than 42,000 liver cancer cases diagnosed in the United States in 2021, leading to around 30,000 deaths, with most of those patients having very advanced disease at the time of diagnosis - likely contributing to the increase.The earlier patients are diagnosed, the better chances they have for survival, leading to increased demand for diagnostic testing. Many diagnostic technologies have changed dramatically over the last several years, particularly with advances in biomarkers, molecular testing technology, and image-based tests, with each of these technologies truly distinguishing itself as a key contribution towards liver cancer diagnostic technologies during a period of rapid growth of the market. Market DynamicsDriversThe Prevalence of Increase in Liver Cancer: Liver cancer was ranked the 6th most common cancer in the world in 2020, and Chronic HCV and HBV infections continue to be the primary drivers.Government & NGO Programs: The WHO, CDC, NCI, and other organizations providing liver cancer awareness and screening initiatives facilitate earlier diagnosis and increase awareness, thus increasing diagnostic uptake.Technological Developments: Advances are being made in biomarkers, molecular markers, and imaging to facilitate precision diagnosis and ultimately influence treatment decisions.RestraintsDiagnosis costs: Imaging and molecular testing are expensive and are a barrier to adoption in a low-income setting.Low awareness in developing economies: The near total lack of screening programs and associated awareness means that patients often present late with their diagnosis.Opportunities for diagnosticsLiquid biopsy and non-invasive tests: There has been a lot of development in blood or blood-based biomarkers, with opportunities to detect cancer early with non-invasive tests that utilize new information.AI and digital pathology: AI-based imaging and subsequent statistical use are still not common practice, but they may improve accuracy and reduce the number of false positives and false negatives.Segment AnalysisBy Test Type:Tests performed in the laboratory had the highest market share in 2024 (39.5%) because they are accurate, cost-effective, and can stage the disease and monitor treatment responseBiomarkers (oncofetal/glycoprotein antigens, enzymes, receptors, and molecular markers) provide the basis for personalized diagnosticsBlood tests, imaging, endoscopy, and biopsy are historical risk assessment and confirmation of liver cancer methods by testing.By End Use:Hospitals & diagnostic labs had the largest hospital market share, which is because of the need for biopsy and imagingAcademic & research institutes (biomarker discovery, clinical research)Pharmaceutical & CRO Laboratories are driven by the need for clinical trials and pharmacokinetics in drug development. Notably, the US has the highest rate of hepatocellular carcinoma diseases and use of advanced diagnostic procedures.The Asia-Pacific region will see the highest growth due to high levels of HBV/HCV diseases, lifestyle risk factors, and government awareness campaigns. China and India will continue to contribute to this growth, with Japan remaining competitive with strong indicators of screening uptake.The Europe region has moderate growth with established cancer screening programs, reimbursement policies or guidelines, and tech uptake in Germany, France, and the UK.The other regions (MEA & South America) generally show moderate levels of growth related to the uptake of healthcare initiatives or generally poorer access to healthcare, which is being driven by the earlier adoption of awareness campaigns and moderate uptake of new diagnostic technologies.Competitive LandscapeThe market is moderately consolidated with global leaders focusing on R&D, collaborations, and product innovation.Key Players Include:Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)Qiagen N.V. (Germany)Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)Siemens Healthineers (Germany)Becton Dickinson & Company (U.S.)Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)Koninklijke Philips N.V. 