Point Of Care Hematology Diagnostics Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Point Of Care Hematology Diagnostics Market Through 2025?

The market size for point of care hematology diagnostics has experienced a considerable growth in recent times. The rise is projected from $2.66 billion in 2024 to an expected $2.90 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Factors contributing to this robust growth during the historic period include an increase in hematological disorder cases, the expansion of decentralized healthcare environments, an escalating emphasis on the early detection of diseases, growing health care expenditure in emerging markets, and a surge in the usage of portable diagnostic tools.

Expectations for the point of care hematology diagnostics market size project a robust expansion in the years ahead. The anticipated surge is said to reach a value of $4.05 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Contributing factors to this prospective growth include the increased usage of personalized medicine, the rising need for instant clinical results, a growing demand for in-home healthcare diagnostics, a prevalent increase in blood-related disorders and an enhanced awareness surrounding preventative health measures. Looking forward, trends forecast include the advanced connectivity within hematology analyzers, innovations in the methods of sample preparation, the incorporation of artificial intelligence within diagnostic tools, pioneering approaches to single-cell analysis, the integration of cloud-based data platforms and advances in lab-on-a-chip solutions.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Point Of Care Hematology Diagnostics Market?

Growth in the point-of-care hematology diagnostics market is likely to be influenced by the escalating occurrence of blood disorders. Blood disorders can impact the components of the blood such as red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, or plasma. This surge in blood disorders primarily links to the rise in chronic diseases, which detrimentally affects blood health necessitating consistent monitoring. Point-of-care hematology diagnostics provide expedient, precise results at or in proximity to the patient's care location, facilitating more rapid clinical decisions and improved management of the disease. For example, the Perth Blood Institute, a non-profit organization from Australia, reported in April 2024 that the count of people diagnosed with hemophilia (a hereditary blood disorder in which the blood doesn't clot properly, leading to extended bleeding) increased to 257,146 in 2022, an increase from 233,577 in 2021. Hence, the increasing cases of blood disorders are fueling the expansion of the point-of-care hematology diagnostics market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Point Of Care Hematology Diagnostics Market?

Major players in the Point Of Care Hematology Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Danaher Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Sysmex Corporation

• HORIBA Ltd.

• Nova Biomedical Corp.

• S.D. Sight Diagnostics Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Point Of Care Hematology Diagnostics Market In The Globe?

Leading enterprises active in the sphere of point-of-care hematology diagnostics are directing their efforts towards the creation of technologically sophisticated products like cartridge-based AI-powered hematology analyzers. These tools are designed to provide fast, precise, and localized blood examinations for superior patient treatment. Cartridge-based AI-powered hematology analyzers are compact diagnostic apparatuses that rely on single-use reagent cartridges and artificial intelligence algorithms to swiftly and correctly analyze blood samples at the point of care. As an example, Zoetis Inc., a veterinary health firm based in the US, unveiled Vetscan OptiCell, a cartridge-based, AI-powered hematology analyzer developed for veterinary application, in September 2024. This state-of-the-art system gives quick, reference laboratory-grade complete blood count (CBC) readings within moments at the point of care and diminishes maintenance and hands-on duration. It comes equipped with groundbreaking AI-backed image examination and viscoelastic focusing technology that meticulously align cells for sharp imaging. This leads to precise blood cell segregation and automated anomaly discovery, thus ensuring effective and reliable veterinary diagnostics.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Point Of Care Hematology Diagnostics Market

The point of care hematology diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Complete Blood Count, Coagulation Testing, Hemoglobin Testing, Anemia Diagnosis, Other Types

2) By Product: Consumables, Systems

3) By Mode Of Prescription: Prescription Based Product, Over-The-Counter Based Product

4) By End User: Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Blood Banks, Transfusion Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Complete Blood Count: White Blood Cell Count, Red Blood Cell Count, Platelet Count, Hematocrit, Hemoglobin Concentration, Mean Corpuscular Volume (MCV)

2) By Coagulation Testing: Prothrombin Time (PT), Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (aPTT), International Normalized Ratio (INR), D-Dimer Test, Fibrinogen Level

3) By Hemoglobin Testing: Total Hemoglobin, Glycated Hemoglobin (HbA1c), Oxyhemoglobin, Carboxyhemoglobin, Methemoglobin

4) By Anemia Diagnosis: Iron Studies, Vitamin B12 Levels, Folate Levels, Reticulocyte Count, Ferritin Test, Transferrin Saturation

5) By Other Types: Blood Typing And Crossmatching, Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate, Malaria Parasite Detection, Sickle Cell Screening, C-Reactive Protein Testing

Global Point Of Care Hematology Diagnostics Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Point Of Care Hematology Diagnostics Global Market Report, North America is identified as the leading region from the prior year, 2024. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to exhibit the highest growth rate moving forward. The report provides coverage across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

