The Business Research Company's Pharmaceutical Quality Control Market Report 2025 | Growth Opportunities, Key Drivers & Trends Through 2029

It will grow to $13.29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Pharmaceutical Quality Control Market Worth?

Recent years have seen a swift expansion in the size of the pharmaceutical quality control market. This market is forecasted to grow from $8.23 billion in 2024 to $9.08 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Factors such as increased investments in pharmaceutical R&D, a rise in drug recall incidents, heightened awareness about medication safety, more stringent testing procedures driven by compliance, and growth in the international pharmaceutical trade can explain the growth experienced in the historical period.

The market size of quality control for pharmaceuticals is projected to experience swift expansion in the coming years. It is set to rise to $13.29 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth during this period can be credited to the widespread utilization of artificial intelligence in quality control operations, an escalating necessity for precision medicine checks, rising requirements for premium quality medicines, heightened demand for contractual manufacturing services, and growing need for real-time quality monitoring mechanisms. Key trends in the forecast timeframe include enhancements in visually-operated inspection systems driven by artificial intelligence, progressive detection technologies that use microbial biosensors, cloud-based advancements in quality control platforms, innovative improvements in real-time environmental monitoring systems, and advancements in the digital twin technology pertaining to process emulation.

What Are The Factors Driving The Pharmaceutical Quality Control Market?

The increasing need for biosimilars is anticipated to be a driving factor in the expansion of the pharmaceutical quality control market moving forward. Biosimilars are biological medical products which are closely similar to an already sanctioned reference biologic and exhibit no significant differences with respect to safety, purity, and efficacy. The escalated demand for biosimilars predominantly arises from the expiration of patents for original biologic medicines, allowing more cost-effective options to emerge in the market. Pharmaceutical quality control plays a vital role in affirming the safety, purity, and uniformity of biosimilars by extensively testing them against the reference biologics, thus, maintaining regulatory compliance and market approval. For example, Cardinal Health Inc., a healthcare firm based in the US, revealed in January 2023 that as of January 2022, there were 33 FDA-approved biosimilar products in the US, with 21 of them readily accessible in the market. By 2023, the number had jumped to 40 FDA-approved biosimilars, with 25 of them being commercially available. Therefore, the surging demand for biosimilars is stimulating the growth of the pharmaceutical quality control market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Pharmaceutical Quality Control Market?

Major players in the Pharmaceutical Quality Control Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Danaher Corporation

• Merck KGaA

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• McKinsey And Company Inc.

• SGS S.A.

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Pharmaceutical Quality Control Industry?

The pharmaceutical quality control market's major players are prioritizing technological advancements including innovative software platforms to boost testing accuracy and adhere to regulatory standards. Pharmaceutical quality control utilizes cutting-edge digital systems equipped with automation, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) to increase the precision, efficiency, and compliance of the testing procedures. To illustrate, Dycine Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a pharmaceutical company based in India, launched an AI-driven quality control platform in June 2025 aimed at improving manufacturing standards and ensuring product consistency. The platform leverages sophisticated AI algorithms for anomaly detection, real-time data monitoring, and simplification of compliance procedures throughout the drug production pipeline. It offers several crucial features like predictive analytics, automated reporting, and flawless integration with the existing manufacturing framework, all of which lower the possibility of errors, enhance effectiveness, and maintain uniform quality in all production batches.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Pharmaceutical Quality Control Market Share?

The pharmaceutical quality control market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product: Consumables, Services, Instruments

2) By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based And Web-Based, On-Premises

3) By Analysis Type: Sterility Testing, Membrane Filtration, Direct Inoculation, Bio Burden Testing, Aerobic Count Testing, Anaerobic Count Testing, Spore Count Testing, Fungi or Mold Count Testing, Endotoxin Testing, Other Analysis Types

4) By End-user: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Or Contract Research Organization, Research Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Consumables: Culture Media, Reagents, Assay Kits, Filters And Membranes, Pipette Tips

2) By Services: Microbiological Testing Services, Analytical Testing Services, Stability Testing Services, Sterility Assurance Services, Validation And Qualification Services

3) By Instruments: Chromatography Systems, Spectroscopy Instruments, Particle Size Analyzers, Potential Of Hydrogen Meters And Electrical Conductivity Meters, Autoclaves And Incubators

What Are The Regional Trends In The Pharmaceutical Quality Control Market?

In the Pharmaceutical Quality Control Global Market Report for 2025, North America stands out as the predominant region of the previous year. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will show the most rapid progression in the projected period. The report comprises meticulous data from the following regions - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

