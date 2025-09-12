TWO HILL FARRER ATTORNEYS NAMED TOP EMPLOYMENT ATTORNEYS BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Erika Silverman Shelby Meskin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced that attorneys Erika Silverman and Shelby Meskin are recognized as “Leaders of Influence: Labor & Employment Attorneys” for 2025 by Los Angeles Business Journal.“The leading employment attorneys and experts in the region have their finger on the everchanging pulse of labor legislation, what changes have come to the labor law landscape in recent times, the new rules of hiring and firing, and the various trends that they have been tirelessly monitoring and managing for their clients,” states the publication.Junior Partner Erika Silverman “represents employers in defending against wrongful termination, discrimination, retaliation, harassment, and wage and hour claims, and she advises them on how to proactively avoid litigation,” according to Los Angeles Business Journal. A fierce advocate for employers, Silverman secures favorable results in arbitration and jury trials, frequently resolving cases through motion practice or early settlement before they proceed to hearings or trial. Her impact in the legal profession is recognized in the “2025 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation” guide.Shelby Meskin advises and defends employers across a wide range of industries in labor and employment matters, with a focus on disputes involving discrimination, retaliation, sexual harassment and wage and hour practices. She regularly represents employers in individual wage and hour disputes, complex wage and hour class actions, and representative claims under the California Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA). “Whether by meticulously preparing for trial or by filing dispositive motions to eliminate claims, Meskin leverages her knowledge and experience in arbitration and civil jury trials to secure favorable outcomes for her clients,” highlights the profile. In addition to being recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a Leader of Influence, Meskin was also named to the 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Stars list.

