TWO DOLL AMIR ATTORNEYS NAMED 'LEADING LITIGATORS IN AMERICA'

Michael Amir Hunter Eley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP announced today that Michael Amir and Hunter Eley are recognized in Lawdragon’s 2026 edition of “500 Leading Litigators in America.” The publication selected the attorneys from a record number of nominations utilizing Lawdragon’s rigorous research and selection process.“The outstanding advocates recognized here have made their mark representing clients in their most important courtroom, investigative and administrative battles,” states the publisher. “They have changed the course of industry and individual businesses, shaped our nation and the enforcement of its laws, and continued to uphold the role of the law as a beacon and shared imperative."Michael Amir is a seasoned litigator with more than 30 years of handling bet-the-company cases, representing clients in high stakes litigation, including health organizations, banks, technology companies, educational organizations (universities and schools), large national corporations, medium-sized companies and high net-worth individuals. Among Amir’s recent successes has been his work obtaining preliminary injunction on behalf of company in an action against former executive who allegedly misappropriated company assets. He regularly serves as lead counsel in state and federal jury and bench trials, arbitration proceedings, and appeals to courts, including the California Supreme Court.Hunter Eley has served as lead counsel for clients in defense of class action and individual lawsuits throughout the country, successfully litigating cases at all levels, including arguing cases of first impression in the Ninth Circuit, arguing appeals in the California Court of Appeal and routinely appearing in state and federal trial courts nationwide. Eley’s experience extends across all lines of the consumer lending business, successfully representing clients in a wide range of business disputes, in the U.S. and Canada, including arbitrations before the Writers Guild of America, the Directors Guild of America, and the Independent Film and Television Alliance.Earlier this year, Amir and Eley were named “Legal Visionaries” by the Los Angeles Times.

