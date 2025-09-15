T Cell Specific Surface Glycoprotein CD28 Market to Exceed US $2.35 Billion by 2029: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's T Cell Specific Surface Glycoprotein CD28 Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The T Cell Specific Surface Glycoprotein CD28 Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for the T cell-specific surface glycoprotein CD28 has experienced a significant escalation in the recent past. Its market worth is projected to jump from $1.47 billion in 2024 to $1.62 billion by 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The notable growth during the historic period is due to factors such as heightened research in immunotherapy, increased cancer incidences, a surge in autoimmune disease cases, a rise in clinical trials, and the burgeoning adoption of monoclonal antibodies.

The T cell-specific surface glycoprotein CD28 market size is anticipated to experience robust growth in the upcoming years, with predictions estimating a size of $2.35 billion by 2029, following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The projected growth over this period can be attributed to several factors, including the rising demand for individualized medicine, an increased emphasis on T-cell-based therapies, growing cognizance about immuno-oncology, a mounting pipeline of targeted therapies, escalating investment from pharmaceutical firms, and widespread application in chronic disease treatment. The forecast period will witness trends such as the advancement in cell engineering technologies, the progressive development of bispecific antibodies, innovations in targeted immunotherapies, the application of AI in drug discovery, and progress in the manufacture of biologics.

Download a free sample of the t cell specific surface glycoprotein cd28 market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27429&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The T Cell Specific Surface Glycoprotein CD28 Market?

The advancement in personalized medicine is predicted to enhance the expansion of the T cell-specific surface glycoprotein CD28 market in the future. Personalized medicine refers to a method of medical treatment where medical procedures are tailored to suit the genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors of each patient to maximize results and ameliorate care. The personalized medicine market is seeing growth due to enhancements in genomic technologies, permitting the accurate identification of genetic variations and thus allowing for individualized treatments. The T cell-specific surface glycoprotein CD28 plays a vital role in personalized medicine by allowing precise immune modulation, ramping up the precision and effectiveness of therapies. It supports improved treatment outcomes through the facilitation of ideal T cell activation, enhancing patient-centered immune responses. For instance, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as reported in February 2024 by the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), an American nonprofit organization, gave approvals to 26 new personalized medications in 2023, a surge from the 12 greenlit in 2022. Hence, the advancing focus on personalized medicine is fuelling the expansion of the T cell-specific surface glycoprotein CD28 market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The T Cell Specific Surface Glycoprotein CD28 Market?

Major players in the T Cell Specific Surface Glycoprotein CD28 Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Gilead Sciences Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Novartis AG

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Bio-Techne Corporation

• STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

• Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

What Are The Prominent Trends In The T Cell Specific Surface Glycoprotein CD28 Market?

Leading firms in the T cell-specific surface glycoprotein CD28 market are concentrating on the creation of cutting-edge products such as combination immunotherapies. The aim is to escalate T cell activation, improve anti-tumor efficacy, and upgrade patient treatment results. Combination immunotherapies constitute treatments that merge various immune-based methods to stimulate the body's capacity to combat diseases. Take for example, Rondo Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical organization based in the US, unveiled preclinical results for RNDO 564 in February 2025. This new CD28 Nectin 4 costimulatory bispecific antibody developed for advanced bladder cancer is designed to selectively trigger CD28 on T cells once it binds to Nectin-4-expressing tumor cells. This thereby boosts T-cell-induced tumor destruction while limiting off-target toxicity. The released data exhibited strong anti-tumor activity in preclinical models, endorsing its continued development as a prospective treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading T Cell Specific Surface Glycoprotein CD28 Market Segments

The t cell specific surface glycoprotein cd28 market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: FPT 155, FR 104, Lulizumab Pegol, Other Types

2) By Technology: Flow Cytometry, EnzymeLinked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Weste Blotting, Immunohistochemistry

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Ecommerce, Retail Pharmacies, Wholesalers

4) By Application: Immunology Research, Cancer Research, Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Stem Cell Research

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Academic Institutions, Pharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By FPT 155: Preclinical Studies, Clinical Trials, Oncology Applications, Licensing And Partnerships

2) By FR 104: Autoimmune Disease Applications, Rheumatoid Arthritis Trials, Transplant Rejection Studies, Research Collaborations

3) By Lulizumab Pegol: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Studies, Immunomodulation Research, Biopharmaceutical Development, Monoclonal Antibody Engineering

4) By Other Types: Novel CD28 Inhibitors, Combination Therapies, Biosimilars And Biobetters, Emerging Research Compounds

View the full t cell specific surface glycoprotein cd28 market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/t-cell-specific-surface-glycoprotein-cd28-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The T Cell Specific Surface Glycoprotein CD28 Market Landscape?

In the 2025 T Cell Specific Surface Glycoprotein CD28 Global Market Report, North America was identified as the leading region. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The comprehensive report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global T Cell Specific Surface Glycoprotein CD28 Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Monitor Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/monitor-global-market-report

Holter Monitor Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/holter-monitor-global-market-report

Blind Spot Monitor Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blind-spot-monitor-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.