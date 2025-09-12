David Morrison to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Morrison, founder of ALR Construction, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on overcoming adversity, embracing faith, and building a purpose-driven legacy.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Morrison will explore how to transform personal pain into a powerful purpose. He breaks down how anchoring life in faith and integrity can inspire meaningful change in others. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of resilience and hope, learning how to turn struggles into a calling.“Your past doesn’t define your future—God’s grace offers a fresh start,” said Morrison.David’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/david-morrison

