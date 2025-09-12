Mark Burch to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Burch, founder of Everything Entertainment, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on building a purpose-driven business and prioritizing time over money.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Burch will explore how to align profit with purpose through a give-back business model. He breaks down how nurturing relationships and valuing time can unlock longevity and joy in business. Viewers will walk away with practical strategies for redefining success and scaling with consistency.“Knowing your worth—and charging it—matters,” said Burch.Mark’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/mark-burch

