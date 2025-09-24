Genesis Family Law and Divorce Lawyers - Florence AZ Office Expands Family Law Access in Growing Community

Florence office offers tailored legal solutions for divorce, custody, and other family law needs, meeting the unique needs of a growing community.

We're here to ensure local families have access to the same caliber of representation as those in larger cities, without having to travel far from home.” — James Hansen, Co-Founder and CEO

FLORENCE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis Family Law and Divorce Lawyers - Florence AZ Office is extending accessible, high-quality family law services to Florence and surrounding areas. Recognizing the unique needs of both long-term residents and families relocating to the area, the firm's attorneys provide a blend of personal attention and strategic legal guidance.Our team of divorce attorneys in Florence assists clients with divorce, child custody, parenting plans, and post-decree matters, all with a focus on protecting rights while fostering practical, lasting resolutions."Florence is a growing community, and with that growth comes a need for trusted legal support," said James Hansen, Co-Founder and CEO. "We're here to ensure local families have access to the same caliber of representation as those in larger cities, without having to travel far from home."The attorneys also guide clients through getting a divorce in Arizona , offering clarity on property division, child support, and court procedures. By focusing on education and transparency, the firm helps clients approach legal decisions with confidence.Beyond divorce and custody, the Florence office provides representation in adoptions, prenuptial agreements, enforcement actions, and modifications. Each case receives a tailored plan, regular updates, and a commitment to responsive communication from the attorney handling the matter.About Genesis Family Law and Divorce LawyersThe Florence location offers professional family law services in Arizona . From divorce and custody to adoption and court order enforcement, the firm delivers compassionate, results-oriented representation. By combining local insight with extensive legal experience, the team works to resolve family law matters in a way that supports both present stability and future well-being. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit the firm's website.Contact Information:Genesis Family Law and Divorce Lawyers - Florence AZ Office3281 N Hunt Hwy, #111Florence, AZ 85132(480) 632-1120Website: https://familylawattorneymesaaz.net/ Inc 5000: https://www.inc.com/profile/genesis-legal-group

