University Games Lands Organ Attack at Target

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- University Games today announced the placement at Target stores of the strategy game Organ Attack from The Awkward Yeti.University Games acquired the rights to distribute the title earlier this year and reformatted the game for mass appeal. Recommended by the Mensa Mind Games competition, Organ Attack Game ($19.99 for 2-4 players ages 8+) brings groups together for a game night full of infectious battles, gut-busting laughter, and completely organ-ic family fun.“There is a big fanbase for Organ Attack that has been growing worldwide for the past few years, and we’re excited to bring this uniquely smart and silly game to a wider audience,” said Craig Hendrickson, Senior Vice President of Product Development at University Games. “It’s a perfect blend of strategy, humor, and friendly competition.”Nick Seluk, the game’s author and founder of The Awkward Yeti says, “I have never met someone with a smart sense of humor who didn’t enjoy this game. It’s my proudest project and something I genuinely enjoy playing myself.”In Organ Attack, each player protects their vital organs while using affliction cards to challenge opponents’ bodies. From gallstones to the common cold, the goal is to be the last player with at least one organ still in play. While it’s packed with laughs, players also pick up fun facts about anatomy and illness—no medical degree required.Why It’s a Fan Favorite:- Family-Friendly Fun: It’s perfect for parents, kids, siblings, and anyone with a funny bone.- Strategic, but Simple: Learn to play in minutes, with just enough strategy to keep gameplay interesting.- Humor with Heart: Original art brings comic relief to every card and keeps the game light and lively.- Sneaky Learning: Players absorb basic ideas about the human body, illnesses, and cures in a fun and memorable way.- Affordable, replay fun: Readily available in Target stores and online.Organ Attack joins other successful University Games’ family, strategy and party games that already include, Smart Ass, Am I The Ass?, Night Hunter, Murder Mystery Party Games, Raccoon Tycoon, Rocky Horror Show Game, Give ‘Em The Finger, and Judge Your Friends, among many others.About University Games: University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, The Learning Journey International, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and BePuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit www.universitygames.com and interact with us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

