West Coast Customs Announces Seal Skin Covers as the Custom Shop’s Exclusive Vehicle Cover Partner

The West Coast Customs Seal Skin Covers collaboration was created to fill a void in the market place by providing premium, superior quality vehicle covers, for ALL types of cars, that are affordable.” — Ryan Friedlinghaus & Andrew Gubler

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, West Coast Customs Founder and CEO Ryan Friedlinghaus announced an exclusive partnership agreement with the industry leading premium protective cover for vehicles, boats and motorcycles, Seal Skin Covers . Featuring high-quality materials, innovative designs and a precise fit Seal Skin Covers provide superior protection for West Coast Customs’ customized vehicles. Offering innovative craftsmanship, visionary custom designs, cutting-edge technology and unparalleled craftsmanship, the collaboration consists of an exclusive co-branded collection of durable protective covers for all vehicle types and models. Over the next 12 months, Seal Skin Covers and West Coast Customs will release a multitude of co-branded products focusing on covers with multi-level price points, for a variety of automotive collections, and custom-made car covers.Friedlinghaus had this to say about the collaboration, “We really took our time finding a car cover partner with a product we felt confident would cover and protect our customized vehicles once they were turned over to their owners, Seal Skin Covers does exactly that! We are excited to have these high-quality car covers coming into the marketplace.”Seal Skin Covers Sales Director Andrew Gubler added, “When it comes to creating something unique and innovative, West Coast Customs and Seal Skin Covers are the perfect match. We share a passion for vehicles that goes beyond the surface, focusing on creating unmatched protection and style for vehicles of all types.”The co-branded West Coast Customs Seal Skin Covers are being released on the Seal Skin Covers website. Pricing for the collab covers range from $399 for the varying sized vehicle covers to $599 for a fully custom, made-to-order cover. All of the co-branded West Coast Customs Seal Skin Covers are water proof with a poly fleece interior to prevent any scratching or damage and are made of SEAL-TEC fabric, a performance grade fabric offering superior strength and durability. Each product, in this exclusive co-branded line of vehicle covers, comes with a guaranteed lifetime warranty.About WEST COAST CUSTOMSOpening its doors in 1993, West Coast Customs started as a small shop in Orange County, CA and recently celebrated its 30-year anniversary. Founded by current CEO Ryan Friedlinghaus, with just a $5,000 loan from his beloved grandfather, Friedlinghaus’ work initially customizing mini-trucks, has grown into a premier vehicle customization empire with headquarters in Burbank, CA that features 12 leading-edge modification departments. Recognized as the game-changing car customization phenomenon, Friedlinghaus’ West Coast Customs offers custom build services for projects of any size, scope or budget. The brand’s current extensions include a namesake roller coaster, West Coast Racers at Six Flags Magic Mountain in CA; a privately held wagyu burger franchise, West Coast Smash and the West Coast Customs Academy, a hands-on custom automotive school educating the master craftsmen of tomorrow.About SEAL SKIN COVERSBefore Seal Skin Covers, customers had only two frustrating choices: a super-expensive fully custom cover, or a cheap, thin one-size-fits-all cover that offered little real protection. Seal Skin filled that gap by creating the best cover at the best price, delivering premium protection without breaking the bank.That mission has since transformed Seal Skin Covers into the fastest-growing car cover brand in America. To date, we’ve shipped over a million covers and built a reputation for combining innovation, affordability, and durability. Guided by customer feedback and technological advancements, our products continue to evolve—covering everything from cars and trucks to boats and outdoor furniture—earning the trust of drivers and homeowners nationwide.Visit the Seal Skin Covers website to purchase or pre-order your West Coast Customs x Seal Skin Covers!

West Coast Customs x Seal Skin Covers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.