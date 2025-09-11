Lizeth Alvarado to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lizeth Alvarado, Master Permanent Makeup Artist and educator, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on empowering others through beauty and restoring confidence.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Alvarado will explore how beauty can boost confidence and help individuals embrace their uniqueness. She breaks down how specialized treatments like 3D Areola Tattooing for breast cancer survivors can restore self-love and confidence. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of how beauty can transform lives.“Beauty is about boosting confidence and enhancing natural features,” said Alvarado.Lizeth’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/lizeth-alvarado

