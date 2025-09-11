Traffic Alert: 1 Quechee Main St / Route 4, Hartford
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
[Royalton VSP]
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Woodstock Rd (aka Route 4) near 1 Quechee Main St is blocked due to a car fire.
There is no current time estimate as to how long the road blockage may be.
Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Best regards
Jaiden Flanders
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT 05158
Business: (802) 722-4600: Ext 3
Fax: (802) 722-4690
Jaiden.Flanders@Vermont.Gov
