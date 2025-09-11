Submit Release
Traffic Alert: 1 Quechee Main St / Route 4, Hartford

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

[Royalton VSP]

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification


Woodstock Rd (aka Route 4) near 1 Quechee Main St is blocked due to a car fire. 


There is no current time estimate as to how long the road blockage may be. 


Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



