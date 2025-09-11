Bobby DeVoursney to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bobby DeVoursney, entrepreneur and sports executive, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on overcoming setbacks, building resilience, and creating a legacy through leadership and love.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, DeVoursney will explore how to transform adversity into opportunity and build businesses with purpose. He breaks down how resilience and family-rooted values can foster loyalty and strength in leadership. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of how persistence and heart can drive meaningful impact.“Persistence can turn a five-year dream into a reality with the right opportunity,” said DeVoursney.Bobby’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/bobby-devoursney

