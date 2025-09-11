CMS Fitness Courses Achieves Top CIMSPA Rating – 89% Success for Advanced Learner Loan Funded Level 3 Personal Trainer Courses

Leeds, United Kingdom — CMS Fitness Courses has proudly achieved the highest outcome of Enhancing across every category in its recent CIMSPA Education Partner Maintenance Quality Assurance Review, confirming its position as a trusted national leader in delivering online personal trainer qualifications .

Alongside this recognition, CMS Fitness Courses reported that learners completing their Level 3 Personal Trainer course funded with an Advanced Learner Loan achieved an outstanding 89% success rate in 2024/25, far exceeding sector averages.

Learner-focused benefits

The CIMSPA audit highlighted not just quality assurance, but real learner benefits:

Employer collaboration — courses designed with industry input to ensure graduates are job-ready.

— courses designed with industry input to ensure graduates are job-ready. Clear career progression — structured routes for those who want to continue their studies or advance in the fitness sector.

— structured routes for those who want to continue their studies or advance in the fitness sector. Inclusive support — tailored adjustments and varied teaching methods to suit every learner.

— tailored adjustments and varied teaching methods to suit every learner. Expert tutors — with continuous professional development to provide the latest industry insights.

— with continuous professional development to provide the latest industry insights. Quick certification turnaround — ensuring learners can qualify and start working as personal trainers without delay.

— ensuring learners can qualify and start working as personal trainers without delay. Accurate marketing — reassurance that learners can trust CMS’s course information and outcomes.

Hadyn Luke, Director at CMS Fitness Courses, said:

“Achieving the top Enhancing outcome is a huge endorsement of the quality we deliver. More importantly, our 89% success rate for learners funded with Advanced Learner Loans shows the real impact of our flexible, high-quality courses. We’re helping people change careers, upskill, and become personal trainers with confidence.”

Flexible, 100% online Level 3 Personal Trainer courses

CMS Fitness Courses delivers all programmes online, giving learners the flexibility to study around work and life. Funding options make training accessible, with pathways including:

Advanced Learner Loans (subject to eligibility)

Apprenticeships with employers nationwide

Interest-free monthly payment plans over 12 months

About CMS Fitness Courses

CMS Fitness Courses is a leading national provider of fitness education. With a proven track record of excellence, rigorous quality assurance, and a learner-centred approach, CMS equips aspiring professionals with the skills and confidence to succeed in the fitness industry. Achieving the highest CIMSPA Quality Assurance outcome of Enhancing across all areas reflects CMS’s commitment to quality, inclusivity, and learner achievement.

Call to action:

Apply today for your Level 3 Personal Trainer course with CMS Fitness Courses. Flexible online study, expert tutor support, and funding available through Advanced Learner Loans. Visit cmsfitnesscourses.co.uk to get started.

https://thenewsfront.com/cms-fitness-courses-achieves-top-cimspa-rating-89-success-for-advanced-learner-loan-funded-level-3-personal-trainer-courses/

