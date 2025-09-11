Leonardo Climaco to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leonardo Climaco, legacy-driven entrepreneur and coach, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on transforming adversity into purpose and building a legacy with intention.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Climaco will explore how to align purpose and discipline for lasting impact. He breaks down how betting on yourself and leading with grit can unlock consistent growth. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of how decisions shape a meaningful legacy.“Build with intention—legacy outlives attention,” said Climaco.Leonardo’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/leonardo-climaco

