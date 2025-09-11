MAINE, September 11 - Back to current news.

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Announces Jo D. Saffeir as New Deputy Commissioner

September 11, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta - Commissioner Amanda Beal today announced the appointment of Jo D. Saffeir as Deputy Commissioner of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF). Saffeir joins Deputy Commissioner Nancy McBrady in leading the department's work alongside Commissioner Beal.

Saffeir succeeds Deputy Commissioner Randy Charette, who will retire at the end of October following more than nine years of distinguished service with DACF.

"Randys leadership has been invaluable to our department, and we are deeply grateful for his contributions," said Commissioner Beal. At the same time, I am thrilled to welcome Jo D. into this new role. She has proven to be a leader in our office, and her knowledge, experience, and collaborative approach will benefit DACF and the people we serve.

Charette built a distinguished career spanning more than 35 years in industry and public service. He spent 28 years with Madison Paper Industries, where he managed groundwood mill operations, before joining the DACF in 2016 as Deputy Commissioner. In this role, he has served as the Departments primary lead on human resources, internal policies, and facilities management, while also supporting the Commissioner on policy development, financial matters, and internal operations. He has represented DACF on the Capitol Planning Commission and the AARP Age-Friendly State Steering Committee and has overseen key initiatives, including the Departments Lead by Example Plan and major facility and energy infrastructure projects. He holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Maine and an M.B.A. from Thomas College.

With Charette retiring, Saffeir will bring her own experience and perspective to the Deputy Commissioner role. Since 2023, Saffeir has served as Special Assistant in the Commissioners Office, where she has led several high-profile initiatives, including coordination of the Natural and Working Lands Work Group of the Maine Climate Council. She played a key role in establishing the Agriculture, Food System and Forest Products Infrastructure Investment Fund, advancing strategic planning for the Maine Forest Service, promoting agroforestry, and helping secure federal disaster relief funding for farmers, forestland owners, loggers, and aquaculture businesses. Saffeir has also played important roles in the agencys conservation efforts and in promoting Maines forest bioeconomy through strategic partnerships.

Saffeir brings more than three decades of experience as a consultant on conservation issues at the state, regional, and national levels. She has served as Executive Director of the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund, coordinated the Maine Environmental Funders Network, and administered Maines Forest Legacy Program. She holds a B.S. in Agriculture from the University of Connecticut and a Master's in Environmental Law and Policy from Vermont Law School.

In her new role, Saffeirs responsibilities will complement those of Deputy Commissioner McBrady. McBrady, who has served since 2019, will continue her leadership role with a focus on the Bureau of Agriculture, Food & Rural Resources and the Bureau of Resource Information and Land Use Planning. Deputy Commissioner Saffeir will serve as the primary contact for the Bureau of Forestry and the Bureau of Parks and Public Lands.

Jo D.s depth of experience and strong relationships across Maines conservation and natural resource communities are a tremendous asset, said Deputy Commissioner Nancy McBrady. I look forward to working closely with her as we continue DACFs mission to support Maines people, environment, and economy.

