United Community Team to Honor Anniversary of 9/11 with Contributions Across its Communities

United Community team members who are current or former first responders, or family members of first responders.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In observance of 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, United Community is reflecting on the sacrifices made by our armed forces, first responders and so many others who work to protect our nation’s liberty. United is also honoring the memory of those lost and the courage of the heroes who responded by encouraging its employees to initiate acts of service in their communities. Across its six-state footprint, the United Community Bank Foundation will contribute a total of $30,000 to local organizations that provide vital support to first responders.

“Our team remains committed to remembering, reflecting and uplifting the heroes among us,” said Holly Boynton, community development senior manager at United Community. “It is a time to honor the lives lost, express gratitude for those who continue to serve and recognize the resilience of our communities.”

Local activities and donations are driven by team members across the bank’s service area and include:

Alabama:

• The Morgan County Rescue Squad, Florence Alabama Police Foundation, Inc., Vestavia Hills Fire Department, Semper Fi Community Task Force, Destin Fire Rescue Foundation and Spanish Fort Law Enforcement.

Florida:

• The Gary Sinise Foundation – Central Florida Chapter, Sherriff’s Foundation of Broward County – Fallen Hero’s Fund, South Florida Rehab and Emergency Support Team Broward & Palm Beach Counties and Gold Shield Foundation (Tampa).

Georgia:

• Newnan-Coweta Public Safety Foundation, Ellijay Police Foundation – Gilmer County Shop with a Hero Program, Union County Georgia 1st Responders Organization, Blairsville Shop with a Cop, 200 Club of the Coastal Empire and Gainesville Police Foundation.

North Carolina:

• Qualla Fire and Rescue, Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation – Lake Norman Tunnel 2 Towers, Charlotte Regional Fire Foundation and Wilmington Firefighters Foundation.

South Carolina:

• Serve and Connect, National Fallen Firefighters Greenville City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, Upstate Warriors Solutions – First Responders Program, Low Country Firefighter Support Team, Inc. and First Responder Benefit Association.

Tennessee:

• The Maury County Association of School Resource Officers, Cookeville Human Fund, Williamson County Rescue Squad, Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department and the Officer Moats Foundation.

