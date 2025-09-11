Steve Lange to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Lange, Co-founder of Columbia Cooling and Refrigeration, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on overcoming setbacks, embracing lifelong learning, and achieving success through grit and integrity.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Lange will explore how to turn failure into power and revive belief in the American Dream. He breaks down how aligning skills with passion and refusing to settle can unlock lasting happiness and purpose. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of resilience and the tools to persist through challenges.“Success starts with choosing not to give up,” said Lange.Steve’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/steve-lange63310533

