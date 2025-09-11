Summary

Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Allergens
Undeclared milk and cashews

Company Name:
Gooder Foods, Inc
Brand Name:
Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Santa Cruz, CA, September 10, 2025 — Gooder Foods, Inc. is recalling 5 lots of Vegan Is Believin’ – Plant Based White Cheddar with Spirals produced as they may contain milk, which is not listed on the label, and 3 lots of Here Comes Truffle – Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells, as they may contain cashew which is not listed on the label. The recalled lots were produced between April 7 and April 15, 2025.

Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk and/or cashew may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product 

Lot Code 

Best Buy Date 

UPC 

Packaging 

Goodles Vegan is
Believin’ – Plant
Based White
Cheddar with Spirals

09725N
09825N
09925N
10025N
10125N

Jul-7-2026
Jul-8-2026
Jul-9-2026
Jul-10-2026
Jul-11-2026

850031990074

5.25 oz

Goodles Here
Comes Truffle –
Creamy Truffle
Flavored Cheddar
and Shells

10125 N
10425 N
10525 N

Jul-11-2026
Jul-14-2026
Jul-15-2026

850031990159

6 oz

The products were distributed nationally to wholesale distributors and operators and online between 04/29/2025 and 08/05/2025. The applicable UPC and lot codes can be found on the outside of the product, as shown in the pictures below.

The issue was discovered through consumer feedback . The company is recalling the affected product and notifying all distributors, retailers, and consumers who may have received the impacted lots. There have been six reported allergic reactions in connection with Here Comes Truffle and two reported allergic reactions in connection with Vegan is Believin’.

Anyone concerned about an allergic reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should not consume it and can return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Customer services representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8am to 8pm EST at 1-888-610-2341.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.